75,000 Devices and Counting: KoreLock and RemoteLock Scale Up IoT Smart Lock Enterprise Platform

KoreLock and RemoteLock have partnered to deliver a powerful, enterprise-level IoT Smart Lock solution. The KoreLock and RemoteLock IoT Smart Lock platform makes access control easy. With KoreLock and RemoteLock, you gain a high-tech partner that allows you to expand your business across multiple properties and manage tens of thousands of Smart Locks.

The remarkable growth of the KoreLock and RemoteLock enterprise-level IoT Smart Lock platform is reshaping the property access management and control industry.

KoreLock and RemoteLock offer a level of access control platform features and services unparalleled in the industry” — Rob Goff, Co-founder and VP of Product at KoreLock

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global market leaders KoreLock and RemoteLock are pleased to announce that their innovative enterprise-level IoT Smart Lock platform now operates 75,000 Smart Lock devices worldwide. This collaboration represents a pivotal advancement in the IoT access control industry, transforming property access management and control.

KoreLock's turnkey patented Smart Lock technology platform enables access control providers and lock manufacturers to build and sell connected devices. Paired with RemoteLock's access-centered property operations software, managers of multifamily, vacation rental, commercial, and related industries can remotely control access to any space, anytime. By integrating KoreLock's advanced smart lock technology with RemoteLock's powerful access platform, the two companies are uniquely positioned to deliver a groundbreaking IoT enterprise solution, seamlessly bridging OEM Smart Lock hardware with access control software to meet a critical market need for top global brands.

According to Rob Goff, Co-founder and VP of Product at KoreLock, "KoreLock and RemoteLock offer a level of access control platform features and services unparalleled in the industry." The IoT Smart Lock platform incorporates KoreLock's patented Wi-Fi / BLE Smart Lock technology with advanced features such as remote access management, local control over BLE, and offline mobile credentials, currently embedded in and enabling over 20 unique lock models across multiple lock manufacturers. This ever-growing number of innovative locks powered by KoreLock can all be managed through the RemoteLock platform.

Barclay Friesen, SVP of Partner Sales for RemoteLock, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "When working with KoreLock, you're also gaining a high-tech software ally in RemoteLock, capable of expanding your business into multiple properties and markets with tens of thousands of doors for your Smart Locks." RemoteLock's extensive network connects KoreLock's smart lock manufacturers with over 60 property management and booking software integrations, including prominent names such as Airbnb, Guesty, Streamline, Yardi, and AppFolio.

The market impact of this collaboration is significant, as evidenced by the successful launch of the new TrueSecure Smart Lock line by SimpleAccess. "Our turnkey access control enterprise solution allowed SimpleAccess to develop a whole new line of locks under the TrueSecure brand," said Mr. Goff. KoreLock and RemoteLock partner PDQ Manufacturing will showcase the SimpleAccess TrueSecure line at the upcoming ISC West show in Las Vegas on April 2-4, 2025.

The KoreLock technology platform with RemoteLock operations software represents a significant milestone in the property management industry, offering a comprehensive enterprise-level access control solution and transforming how access control is managed globally.

KoreLock, Inc. is an IoT Smart Lock technology company that provides turnkey Smart Lock solutions that enable lock manufacturers and access control providers to build and sell connected locking devices. KoreLock's Smart Lock solutions are embedded in over 75,000 locking devices worldwide. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.korelock.com.

RemoteLock has been automating access control and improving onsite property operations efficiencies across multiple industries, including vacation rental and multifamily, for over ten years. As a leading access-centered property operations software platform provider with over 10,000 customers in 75+ countries, RemoteLock helps property managers enable, control, and automate access and climate control across their portfolio. RemoteLock's platform saves property managers time and money by eliminating tasks for onsite staff and helps scale businesses with greater confidence. It is differentiated by its dozens of integrations with applicable hardware and business software systems for an easy-to-use, turnkey solution. Learn more at www.remotelock.com.

