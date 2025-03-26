KoreLock and PDQ Manufacturing Showcase OEM Smart Lock Technology at ISC West 2025

KoreLock and PDQ Manufacturing offer a complete suite of tools and software to cater to specialty lock brands market challenges and needs. The new TrueSecure 1-Door Edge Controller Smart Lock is a prime example of how KoreLock and PDQ Manufacturing can develop and introduce a smart access control product for independent lock brands like SimpleAccess.

Visit KoreLock and PDQ Manufacturing at booth #6044 to demo the new TrueSecure 1-Door edge controller, a new Wi-Fi direct Smart Lock designed for businesses.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark your calendars for April 2-4, 2025, as KoreLock, Inc. and PDQ Manufacturing will showcase the latest cutting-edge OEM Smart Lock technology at ISC West 2025 in Las Vegas. Visit KoreLock and PDQ Manufacturing at booth #6044 to witness the future of wireless door lock hardware that promises innovation, security, and convenience. The event will feature the new TrueSecure 1-Door Edge Controller by SimpleAccess, along with the full line of PDQ Smart Lock solutions.

"We are proud of what we've accomplished with KoreLock as an OEM manufacturer to SimpleAccess with the launch of their TrueSecure 1-Door Edge Controller," said Zach Klares, Vice-President of Electronics at PDQ Manufacturing. "The new TrueSecure smart lock product is a prime example of how we can introduce a smart access control product that eliminates the need for complex wiring and reduces costs by 50% for SimpleAccess's end-users."

What to Expect at ISC West 2025:

Experience firsthand the new industry standard of Smart Lock solutions brought to you by PDQ and KoreLock at ISC West 2025.

Innovative Solutions: PDQ Manufacturing will showcase the new TrueSecure 1-Door Edge Controller by SimpleAccess. This Wi-Fi Direct Smart Lock product powered by KoreLock technology offers a cost-effective and user-friendly solution to access control for small and medium business (SMB) applications, such as multi-family properties, offices, and retail storefronts.

Collaborative Excellence: Witness the seamless integration of PDQ's high-quality commercial-grade door hardware made in the USA with KoreLock's patented IoT Smart Lock technology platform. This collaboration guarantees a comprehensive platform that transforms traditional locking devices into Wi-Fi and BLE-connected Smart Locks.

Empowering OEMs: Discover how this partnership reduces time-to-market, lowers costs, and minimizes development risks for specialty lock brands seeking tailor-made OEM door hardware solutions. With a complete cloud infrastructure, mobile and web applications, and easy integration with leading access control software, the future of smart locks has arrived.

"The success of our OEM Smart Lock technology rests on offering a comprehensive solution to transform doors into secure Smart Locks seamlessly. Our collaborative efforts with PDQ Manufacturing offer a complete suite of tools and software to cater to specialty lock brands' market challenges and needs," says Rob Goff, Co-founder and VP of Product at KoreLock.

About KoreLock

KoreLock, Inc. provides turnkey IoT Smart Lock solutions that enable lock manufacturers and access control providers to build and sell connected locking devices. KoreLock's embedded technology platform fully supports its market partners with firmware and PCBAs, mobile apps, cloud infrastructure for remote monitoring and control, and API integration with any third-party application. The company is based in Denver, Colorado, with over 75,000 smart lock installations worldwide. Visit us here: www.korelock.com.

About PDQ Manufacturing

PDQ Manufacturing, established in 1982, is a commercial door hardware manufacturer based in Lancaster County, PA. Staffed with over 500 years of collective experience, our in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities give us the flexibility to create innovative, cutting-edge products that meet and exceed our customer’s continually-evolving security and safety needs. Visit us here: www.pdqlocks.com.

