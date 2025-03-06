Applications for the 43rd Macao Young Musicians Competition open in late March

MACAU, March 6 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym), the 43rd Macao Young Musicians Competition, dedicated to the piano category, will be held from 19 to 31 July this year. The competition rules and competition repertoire will be announced on 7 March at 10am on the Competition’s website (http://www.icm.gov.mo/CJMM). Applications will be open from 10am on 27 March to 4pm on 2 April. All eligible individuals are welcome to register.

Applicants must access the application system on the website of the Macao Young Musicians Competition (www.icm.gov.mo/CJMM), register and make the payment through their personal/entity account of the “Macao One Account”. Interested parties should open their personal/entity account in the “Macao One Account” in advance as this procedure takes time. For more information about the “Macao One Account” application, please visit the website (www.gov.mo/app/) or call 8866 8866. If applicants are unable to open their account and complete the registration procedures during the application period, late applications will not be accepted.

IC will provide presential consultation and assistance services on-site in using the application system at the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building, located at Tap Siac Square, from 10am to 5pm on 27, 28, 31 March and 1 April, and from 10am to 4pm (including lunch hours) on 2 April. Individuals in need of assistance can bring the required documents (including the “Macao One Account” username and password) and register in person.

The Macao Young Musicians Competition has been keeping pace with the times and continues to optimise and improve its rules. Those interested in participating in the Competition must read the competition rules carefully before registering.

For the latest information on the Competition, please visit the website of the Macao Young Musicians Competition, the “IC Art” page on Facebook, or the official WeChat account “IC Art_Macao”.

For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6849 during office hours, or send an email to cjmm@icm.gov.mo.