Programme of the “Culture City of East Asia 2025 – Macao, China” under the theme “East-West Encounter, Asia in Harmony” sets sail

MACAU, March 6 - As Macao was designated a “Culture City of East Asia 2025”, the Macao SAR Government launches its respective programme under the theme “East-West Encounter, Asia in Harmony”, which features a series of activities, including the opening ceremony, the presentation of original musical compositions, public art work from China, Japan and South Korea, as well as an exchange programme targeted at youth. The initiative also incorporates East Asian cultural elements in various major events, further solidifying Macao’s role as “a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist”, showcasing the charm of Chinese culture to the world, and promoting international cultural and artistic exchange.

“Culture City of East Asia 2025 – Macao, China” embraces multiculturalism

In the scope of the “Culture City of East Asia 2025 – Macao, China”, several government departments and integrated resorts will launch a series of activities under the theme “East-West Encounter, Harmony in Asia”, encompassing cultural, sports and tourism events. These will also include a series of events to be launched throughout the event year, divided in four sections symbolising the journey of maritime exploration: “Setting Sail”, “Riding the Waves”, “Chasing the Moon”, and “Returning with Abundance”. East Asian cultural elements will be added to various annual events, encouraging Macao’s integrated resorts to make full use of their facilities to host more internationally appealing cultural showcases and exchange activities, providing residents and tourists with cultural and tourism programmes that are rich in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean cultural elements.

In order to further showcase Macao’s unique characteristics as a city where Chinese and Western cultures meet, the opening ceremony of the “Culture City of East Asia 2025 – Macao, China” will be held concurrently with the “Macao International Parade”. Artistic groups from the three other cities designated as “Culture Cities of East Asia 2025”, including Huzhou (China), Kamakura (Japan) and Anseong (South Korea), will also be invited to participate in the event, showcasing the charm of Macao’s cultural integration and its profound cultural essence through in-depth cultural exchanges on stage.

Building a cultural and artistic bond between cities through the arts

In order to promote the core values of “coexistence, innovation and harmony” of the “Culture City of East Asia”, the Cultural Affairs Bureau will launch a number of exchange and cooperation projects, including invitations to artists from China, Japan and South Korea to jointly create public art work for public display, leaving a cultural footprint in the “Culture City of East Asia 2025”. Meanwhile, the Bureau also plans to commission music productions featuring cultural integration characteristics, entrusting the Macao Chinese Orchestra to invite artists from China, Japan and South Korea to participate in such creation. The works, based in traditional Chinese orchestral music, will incorporate representative musical instruments and cultural elements from Japan and South Korea.

In addition, in order to provide a platform for students of local universities to experience the culture and arts of East Asia, as well as opportunities for cross-disciplinary cultural exchange, and to broaden their international perspectives and cultural understanding, the launch of the exchange travel programme “Culture City of East Asia – Macao, China – University’s Student Cultural Ambassadors” is planned. Through diversified activities and interactions, the programme aims to cultivate the students’ international perspectives and artistic appreciation, sowing the seeds of friendship among the youth from Macao, Japan and South Korea, and fostering the long-term development of relations among the three regions.

The programme “Culture City of East Asia – Macao, China” is jointly carried out by various government departments and integrated resorts, covering a series of cultural, sports and tourism events such as “2nd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival”, the “37th Macao International Music Festival”, the “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale”, the “13rd Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo”, the “33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest”, the “Macao Light Festival 2025”, the “2025 Macao International Dragon Boat Races”, the “72nd Macau Grand Prix”, and the “2025 Macao International Marathon”, among others.

The Macao SAR Government will make good use of the accolades of the “Culture City of East Asia 2025” to further deepen cultural and tourism exchanges and cooperation with East Asia, actively leverage Macao’s unique advantages as a city featuring the integration of Chinese and Western cultures, expand the dialogue on Asian civilizations, tell the stories of China, strengthen internal and external connectivity, enhance multicultural exchange and integration, and establish Macao as an important bridgehead for the country’s high-level opening-up to the world and a vital window for the exchange and mutual understanding between the Chinese and Western civilizations.

The activities of the programme of the “Culture City of East Asia 2025” will be successively launched. For more information, please visit the website of the “Culture City of East Asia” at www.icm.gov.mo\culturecityofeastasia_macao, and the Macao activities website “Enjoy Macao”.