Programme of the “Culture City of East Asia 2025” starts with the Macao International Parade promoting exchange and understanding between the Chinese and Western civilizations

MACAU, March 6 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), SJM Resorts, S.A., Sands China Ltd., MGM, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A. and Melco Resorts & Entertainment, the “2025 Macao International Parade”, celebrating the 26th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland, will be held on 23 March (Sunday). Upholding the spirit of “Love, Peace and Cultural Integration” while also promoting Macao’s designation as a “Culture City of East Asia 2025”, the Parade will mark the opening of the “Culture City of East Asia 2025” under the theme of “East-West Encounter, Asia in Harmony” in order to establish an international exchange platform and showcase the charm of Macao’s multicultural integration, creating a vital window for exchange and mutual understanding between Chinese and Western civilizations.

Joint opening of the programme of the “Culture City of East Asia 2025” and the Parade

This year’s Parade will feature artistic groups from various regions, including Portugal, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Morocco, India, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Polynesia, Argentina, Egypt, Mainland China and Hong Kong. Additionally, representative artistic groups from three other cities designated as “Culture Cities of East Asia 2025”, including Huzhou (China), Anseong (South Korea) and Kamakura (Japan), will be invited to participate in the event to present the characteristics of their cities. A total of 23 artistic groups from 15 countries and regions will join the 60 local participating groups, totalling an estimated number of nearly 1,800 artists, who will offer a wonderful feast of cultural exchange to the public. The Parade will also be the opening ceremony of the programme of the “Culture City of East Asia 2025”, promoting the spirit of “Symbiosis, Innovation and Harmony” of the “Culture City of East Asia”.

Parade to set off from the Ruins of St. Paul’s with the Final Performance presented at Sai Van Lake Square, offering a multicultural performance arts feast

The performing groups will depart from the Ruins of St. Paul’s at 3pm on 23 March, pass by the old streets and alleys of the Historic Centre of Macao and arrive at Largo de S. Domingos, where they will interact closely with residents and tourists. They will then continue to go through the Senado Square and Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van, showcasing their unique cultural characteristics. The VIVA Carnival will be presented at Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van, featuring a rich variety of performances and game booths. Twenty local groups will be selected from the participating groups to showcase their talent on the main stage at Sai Van Lake Square, competing for the Theme Award. The finale performance will be held at Sai Van Lake Square at 6:30pm on the same day, where various performing arts groups will stage a vibrant and artistic celebration, showcasing the charm of Macao as a “Culture City of East Asia” and inviting the spectators to witness the commencement of the programme of the “Culture City of East Asia 2025”.

Bringing together artistic groups from five continents and local arts groups to present their best performances – The Adventures of VIVA in time and space will convey the charm of cultural communion in Macao

This year, the Parade will feature several highlights. World-renowned artistic groups, experienced in performing internationally where they have demonstrated high-level artistic competence, will perform in Macao, adding an international touch to the event. All foreign performing groups will participate in the Parade for the first time, bringing new styles of performance and injecting new energy and multicultural elements into the event. The participating art groups cover the five continents, presenting a rich and colourful range of cultural customs, allowing the audience to feel the artistic charm of different regions of the world. On the other hand, local groups will showcase the artistic power of the “Culture City of East Asia” with its unique creativity and cultural heritage, as well as perform in cooperation with groups from the Greater Bay Area and abroad. VIVA, the mascot of the Parade, will also lead the audience on a fantastic adventure across time and space, conveying the beauty of Macao’s cultural integration and opening a unique chapter where East and West meet. Macao’s artistic teams join hands with groups from home and abroad to present an artistic feast that spans in time and space at the finale of the Parade. Through a blend of light and shadow, music and dance, the audience will be immersed in a vibrant dream world, enjoy the artistic feast with the performers and feel the infinite charm of art.

Arts carnival charm reaches deep into the community – parade groups surprise appearance

This year, the Parade is once again jointly organised by IC and the six integrated resorts. Performing groups of different styles will present an artistic carnival in various locations in Macao’s major districts from 16 to 22 March, promoting culture and arts in the community and letting the public be the first to experience the glamour of the Parade. In addition, further promotional activities such as a photography contest and interactive games will also be rolled out one after the other, in the hope of inviting more members of the public to participate in the event and get involved in the joyful atmosphere of this annual Parade.

In celebration of the 26th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland, the “2025 Macao International Parade”, celebrating the 26th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland, is jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the six integrated resorts, and supported by the Customs of Macao Special Administrative Region, the Municipal Affairs Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Public Security Police Force, the Fire Services Bureau, the Education and Youth Development Bureau, the Sports Bureau, the Transport Bureau, the Air Macau Co., Ltd. and the Macao General Union of Neighbourhood Associations. TDM - Teledifusão de Macau S.A. is the designated live television broadcaster. The IC expresses its special thanks to the Industry and Commerce Federation of Macau Central and Southern District.

As a signature festive event of Macao, the Parade has entered its eleventh edition since its first edition in 2011 and has become one of the events in celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland, drawing participation of residents and tourists from around the world. IC hopes to strengthen the international cultural and artistic exchange through the event, leverage Macao’s role as a bridge severing as “a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist”, thus building Macao into a “City of Performing Arts”.

In order to allow more spectators to enjoy the lively atmosphere and watch the Parade, TDM - Teledifusão de Macau, S.A. will broadcast the entire event live through “TDM Ou Mun” and “TDM Entertainment” TV channels. As TDM is broadcast in the Peral River Delta Region, covering a population of more than 100 million, the public can enjoy the Macao International Parade through its live broadcast. Moreover, outdoor screens will be installed at several locations in Macao, including the Iao Hon Garden, the leisure area at Edf. Lok Yeung Fa Yuen, Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, Rua de D. Belchior Carneiro and the outdoor space next to the Flower City Garden, Rua de Coimbra, Taipa. On the day of the Parade, crowd control measures will be implemented and some streets will be temporarily closed to traffic. The public is thus advised to go to the Parade venues on foot or by public transport.

For more information about the Parade, please visit www.icm.gov.mo/macaoparade, follow IC’s official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”, the “Macao International Parade” page on Facebook and the Macao activities website “Enjoy Macao”.