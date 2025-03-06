ROKiT Flix Unveils the World's First Fully Animated Series of the Bible

The Bible now on ROKiT Flix

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five years in the making, this monumental project, conceived primarily to give access to the Bible to today's younger audience, comprises over 100 episodes across 6.5 hours of highly engaging animation, equivalent to 4 full-length films, taking viewers on an immersive journey from Genesis through the Resurrection, bringing the most influential story of all time to life.In a world where access to faith-based content is often restricted by paywalls or cluttered with advertising, ROKiT Flix is making this entire series available to the world free of charge, ensuring anyone, anywhere, can engage with and learn more about the Bible in a dynamic and visually compelling way.This project has been a labor of love for Jonathan Kendrick, Founder and Chairman of ROKiT Flix, who personally led this initiative, driven by his deep passion for education, faith, and philanthropy."This series is dear to my heart. It is not just an animation project, it is a mission. We invested millions into this because we believe that these powerful stories should be accessible to everyone, free of charge. The Bible has shaped cultures, guided generations, and provided hope and wisdom, yet we know that younger people are not reading the Bible as much as they used to do. We simply wanted to bring the opportunity to experience the story of the Bible in a child-friendly manner to as many people as possible in a way that resonates with today’s world.” Said Kendrick.ROKiT Flix has always been committed to free, ad-free entertainment, and this project underscores its dedication to philanthropy and education. By making the Bible’s teachings available in an engaging, animated format, ROKiT Flix aims to educate and inspire a new generation of viewers, whether they are lifelong believers or exploring these stories for the first time.Michael Soto, CEO of ROKiT Flix, added "This project is a testament to the unwavering vision and generosity of our founder, Jonathan Kendrick. His passion for making meaningful content available to the world has guided this mission from day one. I am incredibly grateful to him and our entire team for their dedication in bringing the Bible to life in a way that speaks to today’s generation. We’re not asking for anything in return—just that people watch, learn, and share this content with others. It’s truly a gift to the world.”The entire animated Bible series is now available free of charge and viewers can watch now by visiting www.rokitflix.com or by downloading the ROKiT Flix app on the App Store and Google Play.Example of an Old Testament episode: https://app.rokitflix.com/media/b9c9eecc-6e52-442e-ba80-90452bd78e20/ Example of a New Testament episode: https://app.rokitflix.com/media/32554529-72b9-4bb4-999c-b0c4fc925d78/ About ROKiT Flix: ROKiT Flix, part of ROKiT Industries, is a philanthropy-driven streaming platform dedicated to delivering free, ad-free family entertainment. From classic cartoons and motion comics to ground-breaking animated series, ROKiT Flix offers high-quality content designed to educate, inspire, and entertain audiences worldwide. More information at www.rokit.com

