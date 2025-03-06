Nebraska State Library Highlighted in Pure Nebraska Segment on KOLN

Pure Nebraska's news reporter from Channel 1011 (KOLN KGIN), Grace McDonald, featured the Nebraska State Library on a recent program. The Library is on the third floor of the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln. The State Library, also known as the Supreme Court Law Library, is the oldest public library in the state. In 1855 (before the territory of Nebraska became a state), Congress appropriated monies to Nebraska for library resources. It serves the needs of the Nebraska Supreme Court, the Nebraska Court of Appeals, attorneys within the State of Nebraska, members of the Nebraska Legislature and their respective staffs, members of state agencies, pro se litigants, and interested members of the general public. The Nebraska State Library is primarily a reference/research library as opposed to a circulating library.

According to Pure Nebraska, the State Library is the “hidden gem on the third floor of the Capitol.”

Watch Channel 1011: Nebraska’s oldest library resembles Hogwarts preserving 150,000 legal texts

Read about the Library on the Judicial Branch webpage: State Library