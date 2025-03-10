Summit Spine Expands into Covington, GA

Our goal is to help patients find relief from pain, enabling them to enjoy a better quality of life.” — Dr. Gaurav Rajput

COVINGTON, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Spine & Joint Centers, a premier multi-site minimally invasive spine platform, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its clinic in Covington, GA. The new clinic will continue Summit Spine's mission to deliver top-tier MSK solutions to a broader community. The new clinic opened to new patients on February 28, 2025 and serves customers in Covington, Eatonton, Madison, Monroe, Monticello, Rutledge, Woodfield, and the surrounding area.

For many years, Summit Spine & Joint Centers has proudly served patients across 30 locations in Georgia, 11 locations in North Carolina, 1 location in South Carolina, and 1 location in Tennessee, earning a reputation for excellence in minimally invasive spine management and compassionate care. The expansion into Covington represents a pivotal step in our commitment to extending our reach and providing the same level of high-quality care to individuals suffering from chronic pain in the southeastern U.S.

Summit Spine specializes in the precise diagnosis and treatment of neck and back pain, herniated disks, sciatica, headache, pelvic, musculoskeletal, neuropathic pain, and many other conditions, relying on state-of-the-art machines and equipment for accurate and effective diagnosis and treatment.

Dr. Gaurav Rajput expressed excitement about the opening of Summit Spine & Joint Centers’ newest ‘Center of Excellence’ in Covington, where he will lead the medical team. “We are dedicated to providing exceptional care to our community, utilizing advanced technologies and state-of-the-art equipment to accurately diagnose and effectively treat a variety of conditions. Our goal is to help patients find relief from pain, enabling them to enjoy a better quality of life.” The new clinic will offer a wide range of services, including minimally invasive spine management, epidurals, joint injections, nerve blocks, general pain management and more. In addition, patients will have access to comprehensive procedural options, including expanded care in our ambulatory surgery center (ASC) locations when needed.

With the opening in Covington, Summit Spine & Joint Centers operates 43 clinics across four (4) states, with Georgia locations in Athens, Augusta, Braselton, Buford, Canton, Carrollton, Cartersville, Columbus, Commerce, Conyers, Covington, Cumming, Dalton, Decatur, East Cobb, Gainesville, Jasper, Johns Creek/Norcross, Lawrenceville, Lithia Springs, Newnan, Ringgold/Ft. Oglethorpe, Rome, Roswell, Savannah, Snellville, Stockbridge, Stonecrest/Lithonia, Winder, and Woodstock; North Carolina clinics in Asheboro, Beaufort, Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Laurinburg (2), Rockingham, Southern Pines, Wadesboro, Whiteville, and Wilmington; a clinic in Spartanburg, South Carolina; and a clinic in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

For more information call (770) 962-3642 or visit www.summitspine.com.

