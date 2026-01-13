Venice Williams Elected Partner at Gray, Gray & Gray

Venice Williams, CPA, MST, Partner, Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, an accounting and business consulting firm based in Canton, MA, has announced that Venice Williams, CPA, MST, has been elected a Partner in the firm’s Tax Department. Williams will be responsible for working directly with clients across a wide range of industries on strategic tax planning and tax compliance. Internally, she will manage several of the firm’s tax teams while fostering staff development through mentoring and training programs.

“This well-deserved promotion recognizes Venice's outstanding contributions to the firm and her exceptional service to clients over the years,” said James DeLeo, MBA, CPA/MST, Gray, Gray & Gray’s Leading Partner. “Venice's ability to navigate a complicated tax landscape while building strong internal and external relationships alike has been invaluable to our firm's success."

Williams began her career with Gray, Gray & Gray in 2009 as an intern, then joined the firm full-time in 2010. She served as a Tax Manager, Senior Tax Manager, and Director of Tax before she was elected Partner. Williams is a graduate of Bentley University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, and Northeastern University’s Graduate School of Business Administration, where she earned her Master of Science in Taxation.

Venice Williams is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Massachusetts Society of CPAs, where she volunteers as a guest speaker at events for high school and college students interested in accounting.

Gray, Gray & Gray recently reaffirmed its intention to remain an independent firm amid widespread consolidation in the accounting industry, citing its 80-year history of success as proof of the value of autonomy and a people-first approach.

The firm is ranked among the country’s Top 200 accounting firms by INSIDE Public Accounting magazine, which also named them to their “Best of the Best” list as one of the nation’s best-managed firms. The firm serves clients in a broad range of industries. Gray, Gray & Gray is a member of CPAmerica Inc., one of the largest associations of independent accounting firms in the United States. For additional information, call (781) 407-0300 or visit www.gggllp.com.



