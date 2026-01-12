Xiaoyi Peng Promoted to Director of Implementation Services at Gray, Gray & Gray

Xiaoyi Peng, CPA, Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP

Xiaoyi’s depth of technical knowledge... and accounting background is the perfect formula for organizations seeking to take advantage of the advancements being made in financial management software.” — James DeLeo, MBA, CPA/MST, Leading Partner, Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, an accounting and business consulting firm based in the Greater Boston area, has announced that Xiaoyi Peng, CPA, has been promoted to Director of Implementation Services in the firm’s Sage Intacct & Advisory practice group. In her new role, Peng will oversee the firm’s work with clients in upgrading their accounting and business automation systems, including the Sage Intacct enterprise accounting platform.

“Xiaoyi Peng has played a leading role in building our rapidly growing software advisory and implementation practice,” said James DeLeo, MBA, CPA/MST, Gray, Gray & Gray’s Leading Partner. “Xiaoyi’s depth of technical knowledge, in combination with her accounting background, is the perfect formula for providing practical guidance for organizations seeking to take advantage of the advancements being made in financial management software.”

Before joining Gray, Gray & Gray in 2022, Xiaoyi Peng served as a senior accountant with Brixey & Meyer. She is a graduate of Shanghai Financial University and Lakeland College and holds multiple certifications from Sage Intacct and other systems developers.

Gray, Gray & Gray recently reaffirmed its intention to remain an independent firm amid widespread consolidation in the accounting industry, citing its 80-year history of success as proof of the value of autonomy and a people-first approach.

The firm is ranked among the country’s Top 200 accounting firms by INSIDE Public Accounting magazine, which also named them to their “Best of the Best” list as one of the nation’s best-managed firms. The firm serves clients in a broad range of industries. Gray, Gray & Gray is a member of CPAmerica Inc., one of the largest associations of independent accounting firms in the United States. For additional information, call (781) 407-0300 or visit www.gggllp.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.