Summit Spine & Joint Centers Acquires Savannah Pain Management and Savannah Pain Center

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Spine & Joint Centers, a minimally invasive spine platform that specializes in treating patients with chronic pain, has announced the acquisition of Savannah Pain Management and Savannah Pain Center (collectively “SPM”), an interventional pain management practice with one clinic and one ambulatory surgery center in Savannah, GA.

The transaction marks the second acquisition for Summit Spine & Joint Centers in the past two years, and it continues the Summit’s mission of partnering with best-in-class providers to deliver exceptional patient care to communities in the Southeastern U.S. Through the acquisition of SPM, Summit has grown its footprint to 49 locations across four states (Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee) and bolstered its presence in the Savannah market (having opened its first clinic and ASC in Savannah in 2023).

The partnership with SPM continues the Summit’s mission of partnering with best-in-class providers to deliver exceptional patient care to communities in the Southeastern U.S. Summit Spine & Joint Centers has earned a reputation for excellence in minimally invasive spine and “patient first” compassionate care. Summit’s unique model involves joint ventures with entrepreneurial physicians at the surgery center level and partnerships with large hospital systems on the practice side. The combination of physician partnerships and hospital collaborations is distinctive within the physician practice management ecosystem.

“We are very pleased to partner with Dr. Kirby and the entire SPM team,” said Dr. Amit Patel of Summit Spine & Joint Centers. “We are looking forward to continuing to provide the highest level of care to patients suffering from pain in southeast Georgia, with enhanced procedural capabilities and an expanded suite of services.”

“Summit’s acquisition of SPM unites two exceptional practices with a shared mission to enhance the lives of people living with chronic pain,” said Dr. Keith Kirby, founder and clinical leader at Savannah Pain Management and Savannah Pain Center.

Summit Spine specializes in the precise diagnosis and treatment of neck and back pain, herniated disks, sciatica, headaches, pelvic pain, musculoskeletal pain, neuropathic pain, and many other conditions, using state-of-the-art equipment for accurate, effective care.

Summit’s team of experienced doctors, nurses, and staff uses the most innovative technologies and equipment to diagnose and successfully treat a range of conditions, with the goal of giving their patients relief from pain so they can lead fuller lives. Summit’s clinics offer a wide range of services, including spinal cord stimulation, epidurals, joint injections, nerve blocks, regenerative medicine, and more. In addition, patients have access to comprehensive minimally invasive spine options, including expanded care in Summit Spine’s ambulatory surgery center (ASC) locations when needed.

With this most recent partnership, Summit Spine & Joint Centers now operates 19 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and 49 clinics across four (4) states, with Georgia locations in Athens, Augusta, Braselton, Buford, Canton, Carrollton, Cartersville, Columbus, Commerce, Conyers, Covington, Cumming, Dalton, Dawsonville, Decatur, Duluth, East Cobb, Evans, Fayetteville, Gainesville, Jasper, Johns Creek/Norcross, Lawrenceville, Lithia Springs, Newnan, Pooler, Ringgold/Ft. Oglethorpe, Rome, Roswell, Savannah (2), Snellville, Stockbridge, Stonecrest/Lithonia, Warner Robins, Winder, and Woodstock; North Carolina clinics in Asheboro, Beaufort, Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Laurinburg, Rockingham, Southern Pines, and Supply; South Carolina locations in Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg; and a clinic in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

For more information, call (844) 972-7752 or visit www.summitspine.com.



