Patriot Power Services Expands into Load Bank Solutions with Liquid-Cooled Technology for Data Centers

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patriot Power Services, LLC (PPS), a subsidiary of Overwatch Holdings Inc., announces the launch of its full-service load bank solutions, tailored for the data center industry. As hyperscalers and mission-critical operators navigate the increasing demands of AI and cloud computing, PPS is introducing advanced liquid-cooled and air-cooled load bank solutions to ensure reliable commissioning and operational testing.Comprehensive Load Bank Services for Data CentersPPS provides both short- and long-term load bank rentals, along with labor support, ensuring seamless commissioning and power testing when and where it’s needed.• Liquid-Cooled Load Banks – Designed for high-density environments, these advanced systems feature non-corrosive stainless-steel tanks and piping for superior durability.• Air-Cooled Load Banks – Available in multiple sizes to support traditional and hybrid high-density cooling requirements.• Labor Support – Factory-trained technicians assist with installation, operation, and power quality reporting for commissioning.Turnkey Fleet Management & AugmentationWith many hyperscale operators maintaining fleets of load banks, PPS offers a comprehensive fleet management program to optimize performance, extend equipment life, and eliminate ownership headaches.• Fleet Management – PPS oversees deployment, maintenance, and lifecycle management across multiple data center locations.• Fleet Augmentation – Clients receive priority rental access at discounted rates and can leverage PPS’s OEM partnerships for streamlined equipment purchases.• On-Site Technical Support – Skilled technicians ensure proper installation, operation, and real-time testing.By leveraging PPS’s expertise, data center operators can ensure that backup power systems are rigorously tested, maintained, and prepared for real-world scenarios."The reliability of data center infrastructure is mission-critical, and rigorous testing with the right technology is paramount," said Kirk Offel, CEO of Overwatch Holdings Inc. "By integrating liquid-cooled load banks and offering specialized fleet management, Patriot Power Services is helping hyperscale and enterprise data centers optimize power infrastructure with unmatched precision."As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) certified by the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC), both Patriot Power Services and Overwatch Holdings Inc. bring military-grade discipline, leadership, and excellence to the mission-critical industry.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.patriotpowerservice.com About Patriot Power Services, LLCPatriot Power Services LLC (PPS) is a premier provider of load bank testing and fleet management solutions for the data center and mission-critical industries. With expertise in commissioning, operational testing, and power infrastructure management, PPS ensures that backup power systems perform flawlessly when they matter most. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) certified by NVBDC, PPS is committed to reliability, precision, and service excellence.About Overwatch Holdings Inc.Overwatch Holdings Inc. is a leader in mission-critical professional services, providing workforce solutions, leadership development, and infrastructure expertise across the data center industry. Overwatch is dedicated to supporting mission-critical environments through innovative strategies, expert talent acquisition, and operational excellence. As an SDVOSB and NVBDC-certified company, Overwatch Holdings Inc. proudly upholds a legacy of leadership and service.

