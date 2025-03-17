PPDM Association Announces Expert Panel Discussions at the annual PPDM Energy Data Convention in Houston

The Houston Convention, April 28 - 30, 2025

Transformational Insights: Empowering Decisions Through Data Excellence

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Energy Data Professionals is pleased to highlight the panel discussions taking place at the upcoming Energy Data Convention , April 28-30, 2025, at the Norris Convention Center in Houston, Texas. These dynamic discussions will feature invited industry experts addressing the future of data disciplines and the role of artificial intelligence in energy data.This premier event promises to be an unmissable gathering of global energy data professionals, all converging to delve into cutting-edge innovations, best practices, and game-changing strategies that will shape the future of energy data disciplines.With the theme “Transformational Insights: Empowering Decisions Through Data Excellence,” the convention is set to offer unparalleled learning, collaboration, and networking opportunities.Engage with Industry Leaders in Key Panel DiscussionsApril 29 – "The Future of Data and Data Disciplines"Moderated by Greg Foley, Chair of the PPDM Houston Leadership Team, this panel will bring together industry experts to discuss how data disciplines are evolving, the impact of new technologies, and strategies for advancing data excellence in energy organizations.April 30 – "Data and Artificial Intelligence"Moderated by Derek Garland, participant of the Houston Leadership Team, this panel will explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping energy data, the challenges and opportunities AI presents, and how businesses can integrate AI-driven insights into decision-making.A Must-Attend Event for Data Professionals and Business LeadersThe PPDM Energy Data Convention provides a platform for data professionals, data users, and decision-makers to engage in meaningful conversations, learn from industry pioneers, and discover new ways to harness data for better business decisions.In addition to these panel discussions, the convention will feature keynote speakers, networking sessions, and three daily technical streams covering both technical and strategic aspects of energy data disciplines.Join the ConversationData professionals, analysts, and business leaders are invited to participate in these insightful discussions and contribute to the future of energy data.For registration details, speaker updates, and sponsorship opportunities, visit: PPDM Association’s official website

