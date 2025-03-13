PPDM Association - The Global Energy Data Professionals Announces its Upcoming PPDM Energy Data Convention

Transformational Insights: Empowering Decisions Through Data Excellence The Houston Convention, April 28 - 30, 2025

Elevate Your Expertise: A Must-Attend Event for Energy Data Enthusiasts

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This premier event promises to be an unmissable gathering of global energy data professionals, all converging to delve into cutting-edge innovations, best practices, and game-changing strategies that will shape the future of energy data disciplines.With the theme “Transformational Insights: Empowering Decisions Through Data Excellence,” the convention is set to offer unparalleled learning, collaboration, and networking opportunities.Event Highlights:- April 28 – Dive Deep with Professional Training Sessions:- Data Governance Fundamentals- Advanced Data Analytics- April 29-30 – The convention features keynote presentations from leading executives and thought leaders Engage with Inspiring Keynote Presentations, Thought-Provoking Panel Discussions, and Dynamic Networking Sessions: Immerse yourself in three daily presentation streams covering both technical and strategic topics within energy data disciplines.Meet the Industry's Pioneers and Visionaries- Curley Thomas III, Data Quality Renaissance thanks to AI, Enterprise Data Performance Manager, Chevron- Xiaochen Zhang, Executive Director of AI 2023- Reishin Toolsi, Lead Energy SME, Databricks- David Thul, The Changing Dynamic of E&P Data for AI: Data, Objects, Pipeline & Compute, CEO, Geolumina- Luke Fangman, Building a Solid Foundation: How AI Excellence Requires Superior Economic and Operational Models for Data, Director, Microsoft- Jim Claunch, Fireside Chat, Expert Partner, Bain & Company- James Graham, Digital Infrastructure: Building New Value for Oil & Gas DataIn addition to these distinguished speakers, 25 additional industry experts will share insights on critical topics such as artificial intelligence, regulatory compliance, data governance, and the pivotal role of data disciplines in the energy transformation landscape.Discover Groundbreaking Projects and Certification OpportunitiesBeyond the main sessions, attendees will gain invaluable insights into ongoing technical projects, industry initiatives, and PPDM Association’s certification programs, all designed to foster the growth and professional development of energy data professionals.Energy professionals, data specialists, and industry leaders are invited to attend this must-see event. For registration details, speaker updates, and sponsorship opportunities, visit the PPDM Association’s official website www.ppdm.org

