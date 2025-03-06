Submit Release
PPDM Association - The Global Energy Data Professionals Announces its Upcoming Energy Data Convention in Houston, Texas

Transformational Insights: Empowering Decisions Through Data Excellence

April 28 - 30, 2025

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025
The PPDM Association - The Global Energy Data Professionals is excited to announce the Energy Data Convention, taking place April 28-30, 2025, at the Norris Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

The three-day convention highlights “Transformational Insights: Empowering Decisions Through Data Excellence”

At the heart of our convention are data professionals and executives representing operators, data vendors, software developers, and regulators. This event features a dynamic agenda, including keynote presentations from community experts, interactive panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and an exhibitor showcase highlighting cutting-edge technologies and solutions.

• April 28: Two hands-on courses kick off the convention:

o Data Governance Fundamentals
o Advanced Data Analytics

• April 29-30: Keynote presentations, panels, and networking sessions featuring industry leaders, three technical streams daily (technical and strategic topics) relevant to energy data disciplines.

Keynote Speakers
Attendees will hear from top experts shaping the future of energy data:
• Curley Thomas III, Data Quality Renaissance thanks to AI, Enterprise Data Performance Manager, Chevron
• Xiaochen Zhang, Chief Responsible AI Officer & Executive Director, AI 2023
• Reishin Toolsi, Data as a Commodity: Unlocking Generational Insights, Lead Energy SME, Databricks
• David Thul, The Changing Dynamic of E&P Data for AI: Data, Objects, Pipeline & Compute, CEO, Geolumina
• Luke Fangman, Building a Solid Foundation: How AI Excellence Requires Superior Economic and Operational Models for Data, Energy Director, Microsoft
• Jim Claunch, Fireside Chat, Expert Partner, Bain & Company
• James Graham, Digital Infrastructure: Building New Value for Oil & Gas Data, CEO, GuildOne Inc.
• Trudy Curtis, CEO, PPDM Association

In addition to these distinguished keynotes, 25 more industry leaders will present at the convention, on a variety of critical topics, including data governance, artificial intelligence, analytics, regulatory compliance, and emerging technologies in energy data disciplines.

Attendees have the opportunity to learn about ongoing technical projects, contribute to industry initiatives, and gain insights into the PPDM Association’s certification programs, which support professional development and excellence in data disciplines.

For the full speaker lineup, session details, and registration information, visit: PPDM Association’s official website.

