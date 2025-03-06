CELEBRATE FRY-DAYS WITH PERKINS AMERICAN FOOD CO.

NEW Blackened Roasted Salmon, featuring tender roasted salmon served on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes alongside seasoned green beans. Double Catch features two crispy cod fillets accompanied by four jumbo fried shrimp, served with fries and a side of cocktail and tartar sauces. NEW Crispy Cod Sandwich features a seasoned, crispy cod fillet topped with lemon garlic aioli, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and pickles, all served on a toasted artisan bun with a side of fries.

Iconic brand rolls out New Handcrafted Handpies, plus spotlights seasons best catches

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perkins American Food Co. , a leading family-dining restaurant brand known for its homestyle meals, is cooking up another reason to celebrate good eats, because Perkins FRY-Day is every day. Starting now, visit any participating Perkins to reel in seafood favorites starting at just $9.99. From the New! Crispy Cod Sandwich to the Hibachi Grilled Shrimp Skillet to the new Blackened Roasted Salmon, Perkins has an assortment of seasonal best catches to satisfy cravings any day of the week.“Our culinary team crafted this special seafood-inspired menu that puts the best catches of the season in the spotlight for our guests to enjoy and at a great value,” said Mindy Armstrong, Vice President of Menu Innovation at Ascent Hospitality Management. “We are thrilled to feature these tasty, limited-time dishes that offer variety for our guests’ dining experiences and taste buds.”The FRY-Days menu lineup is available all day every day for a limited time only and features the following menu items, be sure to catch them soon!Crispy Cod Sandwich (NEW!): Seasoned, crispy cod fillet with lemon garlic aioli, Cheddar cheese, lettuce and pickles on a toasted artisan bun. Served with fries.Double Catch: Two crispy cod fillets with four jumbo fried shrimp. Served with fries, cocktail and tartar sauces.Blackened Roasted Salmon (NEW!): Tender roasted salmon on garlic mashed potatoes with seasoned green beans.Grilled Fish & Shrimp: Garlic-seasoned white fish fillet topped with grilled shrimp and drizzled with garlic butter. Served over herb rice pilaf with grilled asparagus. Also available as Cajun-seasoned.Hibachi Grilled Shrimp Skillet: Teriyaki-glazed grilled shrimp, stir-fried with red bell peppers, red onions and broccoli, all served on garlic butter rice.Fish ‘n Chips: Crispy cod fillets, served with tartar sauce, fries and a garlic salad. Served with two dinner sides.Jumbo Shrimp Dinner: Six crispy-fried jumbo shrimp, served with cocktail sauce and choice of two dinner sides.Handcrafted HandpiesGuests can also get their hands on new tasty creations from the Perkins bakery. The NEW! Artisanal puff pastry handpies are available in three sweet and savory flavors: Blueberry, Breakfast, and Kielbasa. Each handpie is the perfect bite to either kick-off or finish a meal. The handcrafted bakery treats may be enjoyed in-restaurant or ordered for to-go.Want to enjoy the Perks of good taste? Join the Perkins e-Club and receive 20% off your next visit just for signing up for the program. Plus, receive other exclusive offers sent directly to your inbox. For more information, contact your local Perkins location or visit https://www.perkinsrestaurants.com/menu About Perkins American Food Co.Perkins American Food Co., formerly Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, is the latest evolution of the heritage brand that is as American as apple pie. Grounded in tradition and their key pillars of value, quality, and service, Perkins boasts the same heart and soul since its founding in 1958, but with a new attitude.The brand serves up American classics of yesterday that meet the tastes of guests today, generously portioned and priced just right. Their hospitality, accentuated with a strong commitment to kindness, continues to shine through as a key differentiator along with innovation to continually evolve and offer guests what they want and crave. Perkins currently operates nearly 300 company-owned and franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. The company is owned by Ascent Hospitality Management.

