SUCCESSFUL LANDING OF THE LUNAR MUSEUM OF ART ON THE MOON

ST. PETERSBURG , FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 6th 2025,” the Lunar Museum of Art ’s (“LUMA”) remarkable collection of digital art landed on the Moon, after being launch by a SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. The art is stored on Lonestar’s “Freedom” data center which was delivered to the surface of the Moon on Intuitive Machines’ (IM-2) second Moon lander, Athena, thus launching a new chapter in the history of art on an interplanetary scale.LUMA redefines the boundaries of artistic expression and serves as a beacon for creativity in the cosmos. LUMA’s global community of artists, scientists and visionaries are shaping the future of the art, technology and space interface and share a passion for democratizing access to this new and compelling frontier.According to LUMA’s John Morris, “The Lunar Museum is democratizing space for art and artists, creating an interface for terrestrial museums to explore the space frontier and offers visitors an educational insight into art in a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) environment." Richard King of LUMA added, “It is a remarkable human achievement in the realms of creativity, art and expression.”LUMA is launching with two exhibition partners, the Space for Art Foundation and the Booth Western Art Museum (“BWAM”). Space for Art’s mission is to unite a Planetary Community of Children through the Awe and Wonder of Space Exploration and the Healing Power of Art. BWAM’s mission is to enable visitors to “See America’s Story” via its permanent collection of Western art, Presidential portraits and letters and enables visitors to experience the land, the people and their struggles, dreams, and legends – through paintings, sculpture, photography and artifacts.The Lunar Museum of Art is the first universal embassy for humanity’s creative envoys, curating digital art that has actually been sent to the Moon. The museum’s remarkable lunar collection can be visited online and is a home for artists, their ideas and a hub for artistic exploration, learning, and collaboration within our emerging spacefaring civilization. LUMA is the first lunar museum utilizing advanced lunar data storage and transmission technologies with a mission to amplify the connection between art, technology and space. LUMA’s curated exhibits elevate a collection of compelling humanitarian art from communities worldwide, including Afghanistan, Europe, the Middle East, and the U.S., including indigenous communities. The Museum has also curated the best NASA images of all time.LUMA partners with Lonestar Data Holdings (Lonestar) who established the first private data center on the Moon in 2024. This groundbreaking initiative ensures the accessibility and preservation of digital art in space, setting a new precedent for cultural, art and museum infrastructure beyond Earth.Community & Global Engagement LUMA is committed to building a global community of artists, scientists, and visionaries who share a passion for the intersection of art and space exploration. As the first museum beyond Earth, LUMA redefines the boundaries of artistic expression and serves as a beacon for creativity in the cosmos. Join us as we embark on this historic journey, shaping the future of art and space!Experience A Lunar Landing Like Never BeforeYou’ve seen rocket launches from Earth—but have you ever imagined what it would look like if you were standing on the Moonwatching a spacecraft land?For the first time in history, LUMA’s First Museum on the Moon project makes this possible. Visitors to LUMA’s virtual museumcan now watch the Intuitive Machines' lunar lander touch down on the Moon’s south pole as if they were standing on the lunar surface themselves. Through cutting-edge virtual technology, users can witness this historic event live from their mobile or desktop devices while exploring the museum's first exhibitions on the Moon.The first official lunar landing experience will take place on March 6, 2025, at 12:32 PM ET, followed by daily re-creations throughout March 2025 at the same time.Key Landing Times Across Time Zones:New York (ET): 12:32 PMParis (CET): 6:32 PMTokyo (JST – March 7): 2:32 AMTo honor this historic mission, LUMA, in collaboration with Walters Cube, has made it possible for visitors to experience this moment every single day in March at the exact time of the original landing. We are welcoming everyone who is passionate about art, technology, and space to witness and celebrate this extraordinary achievement virtually from the Moon at LUMA.About LUMA The Lunar Museum of ArtThe Lunar Museum of Art is the first universal embassy for humanity’s creative envoys.Curated with digital art that's actually been sent to the Moon, LUMA’s global community of artists, scientists and visionaries are shaping the future of the art, technology and space interface and share a passion for democratizing access to this new and compelling frontier. Built for those that have the audacity to dream, LUMA is a unique museum designed to inspire and create a sense of wonder and abundance for all who visit.LUMA also presents an innovative new model for global museums, creating a bridge between digital and physical collections and providing traditional museums with extended exhibition, scientific, digital and educational solutions.Come vist the LUMA Gallery at https://www.lumaa.org InstaGram: @lunar.art.museumLinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/luma-lunar-museum-of-art/?viewAsMember=true FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064366615061 About The Space For Art FoundationThe Space for Art Foundation has a vision for a world where children experiencing life’s challenges are inspired to imagine and create a positive future for themselves. A future that transcends those challenges and is brought to life through space and art and an understanding of their role as crewmates here on Spaceship Earth. ​ The Space for Art Foundation is on a mission of Space, Art, & Healing ~ Uniting a Planetary Community of Children through the Awe and Wonder of Space Exploration and the Healing Power of Art.InstaGram: @spaceforartfoundationWebsite: https://www.spaceforartfoundation.org/ About KingArtKingArts delivers strategic opportunities to world-class artists, fine art galleries, and art collectors. Accelerating the brands of master artists and storytellers shaping popular culture today.About BWAMThe Booth Western Art Museum, in association with the Smithsonian Institution, is a 120,000 square foot museum located in Cartersville, Georgia, where guests are invited to see America’s Story through contemporary Western artwork, a Presidential Gallery, and an interactive children’s gallery. Open since August 2003, Booth Museum is the only museum of its kind in the Southeast and was named 2020, 2021 and 2022 USA Today’s 10Best Peoples’ Choice Award for best art museum in the country.It is the mission of The Booth Museum to educate, entertain, and inspire guests through the exploration of Western art, popular culture, and American heritage in a welcoming environment.Walter’s Cube is an award-winning platform that transforms how we experience art and architecture by creating digital twins of exhibitions with a real-time and space effect. Leveraging cutting-edge 3D technology, it captures the depth, scale, and unique Digital Aura of each venue, allowing users to explore environments as if they were truly there. Recognized globally for its innovation, Walter’s Cube redefines immersive virtual exhibitions, bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds.

