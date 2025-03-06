LUNAR MUSEUM OF ART ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH EARTH-BASED BOOTH WESTERN ART MUSEUM

Lunar Museum of Art - Credit: Walter's Cube Moon Landing - Lunar Museum of Art - Lonestar Data The Booth Western Art Museum

We welcome the opportunity to be involved with the stellar partners who are making LUMA a reality and are anxious to see how this project unfolds over the coming decades, to infinity and beyond!" — Seth Hopkins, Executive Director, Booth Western Art Museum

CARTERSVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 6th 2025,” the Lunar Museum of Art ’s (“LUMA”) remarkable collection of digital art landed on the Moon, after being launch by a SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. The art is stored on Lonestar’s “Freedom” data center which was delivered to the surface of the Moon on Intuitive Machines’ (IM-2) second Moon lander, Athena, thus launching a new chapter in the history of art on an interplanetary scale.The Booth Western Art Museum (“BWAM”), located in Cartersville, Georgia, dedicated to showcasing art of the American frontier, is joining forces with the Lunar Museum of Art to place art in space, the final frontier. BWAM will be an exhibition partner and assist with programming. LUMA and BWAM are helping to elevate humanity’s talents and creativity, from an earthbound to a universal endeavor, while at the same time giving a voice to global communities.One of the first joint projects for BWAM and LUMA will be to identify and commission an artist to create a terrestrial version of a digital image, curated by the Lunar Museum of Art, using AI. Featuring an astronaut on horseback and entitled ‘Saddled Up for the Final Frontier’, this is first known image of a horse to exist outside of Earth’s atmosphere. Once created, the terrestrial work will first be shown at the Booth Museum, and later travel to other art museums around the world.Booth Executive Director Seth Hopkins says the Museum is excited about this 'out-of-this-world' partnership. According to LUMA's John Morris, "The Lunar Museum is democratizing space for art and artists, creating an interface for terrestrial museums to explore the space frontier and offers visitors an educational insight into art in a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) environment." Richard King of LUMA added, "It is a remarkable human achievement in the realms of creativity, art and expression."The Booth Museum is well acquainted with three of the artists represented in the initial LUMA exhibition. Montana based artist Tom Gilleon has both traditional and digital works on view at the Booth. Indigenous artist DG House has a large painting of a bear hanging at the Booth, on loan from the collection of LUMA co-founder Michael Potter.The Booth also facilitated the placement of biographic information on African-American sculptor Ed Dwight in the LUMA archive. Dwight was America’s first black astronaut candidate in the 1960’s. When President Kennedy was killed and Dwight lost his sponsor, he left the program, denied the opportunity to go into space. In 2024, he became the oldest man ever to go into space at 90 years old, aboard the Blue Origin Shepherd rocket. He has several important works in the Booth permanent collection. LUMA and the Booth are expected to announce additional details on the partnership during the BWAM Gala and Art Auction happening this Saturday March 8.LUMA’s curated exhibits elevate a collection of compelling humanitarian art from communities worldwide, including Afghanistan, Europe, the Middle East, and the U.S., including indigenous communities. The Museum has also curated the best NASA images of all time. According to LUMA co-Founder, Michael Potter, “The Lunar Museum of Art is dedicated to transforming and elevating humanity’s talents and creativity, from an earthbound to a universal endeavor, while at the same time giving a voice to global communities.” LUMA partners with Lonestar Data Holdings (Lonestar) who established the first private data center on the Moon in 2024. This groundbreaking initiative ensures the accessibility and preservation of digital art in space, setting a new precedent for cultural, art and museum infrastructure beyond Earth.About The Lunar Museum of Art - LUMAThe Lunar Museum of Art (LUMA) is the first universal embassy for humanity’s creative envoys, curating digital art that has actually been sent to the Moon. The museum’s remarkable lunar collection can be visited online and is a home for artists, their ideas and a hub for artistic exploration, learning, and collaboration within our emerging spacefaring civilization. LUMA is the first lunar museum utilizing advanced lunar data storage and transmission technologies with a mission to amplify the connection between art, technology and space.Website: https://www.lumaa.org About Booth Western Art Museum BWAMThe Booth Museum, in association with the Smithsonian Institution, is a 120,000 square foot museum located in Cartersville, Georgia, where guests are invited to See America’s Story through contemporary Western artwork, a Presidential Gallery, and an interactive children’s gallery. Open since August 2003, Booth Museum is the only museum of its kind in the Southeast and was named 2020, 2021 and 2022 USA Today’s 10Best Peoples’ Choice Award for best art museum in the country. It is the mission of The Booth Museum to educate, entertain, and inspire guests through the exploration of Western art, popular culture, and American heritage in a welcoming environment.Website: https://boothmuseum.org About KingArtKingArts delivers strategic opportunities to world-class artists, fine art galleries, and art collectors. Accelerating the brands of master artists and storytellers shaping popular culture today.Website: https://kingarts.co/ About The Space For Art Foundation The Space for Art Foundation has a vision for a world where children experiencing life’s challenges are inspired to imagine and create a positive future for themselves. A future that transcends those challenges and is brought to life through space and art and an understanding of their role as crewmates here on Spaceship Earth. The Space for Art Foundation is on a mission of Space, Art, & Healing ~ Uniting a Planetary Community of Children through the Awe and Wonder of Space Exploration and the Healing Power of Art.InstaGram: @spaceforartfoundationWebsite: https://www.spaceforartfoundation.org/ Walter’s CubeWalter’s Cube is an award-winning platform that transforms how we experience art and architecture by creating digital twins of exhibitions with a real-time and space effect. Leveraging cutting-edge 3D technology, it captures the depth, scale, and unique Digital Aura of each venue, allowing users to explore environments as if they were truly there. Recognized globally for its innovation, Walter’s Cube redefines immersive virtual exhibitions, bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds.Website: https://walterscube.com/

