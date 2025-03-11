Quasi Robotics Announces Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) Options for the Model C2 Autonomous Delivery Cart

Model C2 AMR range Model C2 AMR Robotic Cart Quasi Robotics Logo

Quasi Robotics Offers Model C2 RaaS: A Flexible, Scalable, and Cost-Effective Solution for Autonomous Supply and Material Delivery.

We believe in making autonomous technology more accessible and practical to adopt. Offering Model C2 as a RaaS option addresses the financial barriers many companies face when considering automation.” — Vlad Lebedev, CEO, Quasi Robotics

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quasi Robotics is excited to announce the availability of Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) options for its Model C2 autonomous mobile robot (AMR) delivery cart.By offering the Model C2 through a subscription-based model, Quasi enables businesses of all sizes to leverage autonomous supply delivery without significant upfront investment. The service allows organizations to benefit from improved efficiency, faster scalability, and greater operational flexibility at the convenience of one predictable monthly service fee.The Model C2 RaaS AdvantageQuasi Robotics’ Model C2 RaaS provides businesses with a flexible, cost-effective solution tailored to their operational needs. With subscription plans starting as low as $599.00 per month, companies can integrate automation without heavy financial investment. The service includes software updates, support, maintenance, and optional add-ons like advanced AI analytics and fleet management tools.For businesses with fluctuating or short-term needs, a pay-as-you-go pricing structure is offered on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. Additionally, a purchase option for the Model C2 robots is available at a reduced rate upon completion of the service term.“At Quasi Robotics, we believe in making autonomous technology more accessible and practical to adopt,” said Vlad Lebedev, CEO of Quasi Robotics. “Offering Model C2 as a RaaS option addresses the financial barriers many companies face when considering automation. This approach allows them to integrate robotics into their operations with reduced financial risk and predictable costs, while still achieving significant gains in efficiency and operational agility.”AvailabilityModel C2 RaaS is available now for businesses looking to streamline their delivery and automation processes. Detailed information on subscription options and pricing can be found at www.quasi.ai/ or by contacting Quasi Robotics sales at sales@quasi.ai.About Quasi RoboticsQuasi Robotics specializes in advanced autonomous mobile robotics, providing cutting-edge solutions for industrial automation, logistics, and delivery applications. By combining intelligent navigation, robust hardware, and a user-focused design, Quasi Robotics is shaping the future of autonomous mobility.###

