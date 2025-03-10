Jadine Chou Named New Senior Advisor at 21CP Solutions

21CP Solutions logo

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 21CP Solutions welcomes Jadine Chou to the firm as a Senior Advisor. With two decades of experience in school safety, public housing operations, policy development, and community engagement, Ms. Chou brings invaluable expertise to this role.

"Having Jadine's knowledge and insights to guide our work is an incredible opportunity," stated Sean Smoot, the firm’s managing partner.

Ms. Chou most recently served for 14 years as the Chief of Safety and Security at Chicago Public Schools. In this capacity, she spearheaded initiatives to create a safe and welcoming environment for over 320,000 students and 40,000 employees across 640 schools. She managed over 2,000 professional safety and security staff members.

During her tenure, the district experienced a 79% reduction in out-of-school suspensions and a 68% reduction in police notifications. Her efforts were instrumental in disrupting the school-to-prison pipeline by introducing proactive safety measures and restorative justice practices, thereby increasing trust without compromising security.

"Jadine, like everyone at 21CP Solutions, is dedicated to empowering communities to develop public safety solutions that effectively ensure the safety and well-being of all," said Smoot. "Her leadership will significantly contribute to our expanding portfolio of work aimed at enhancing school and campus safety."

