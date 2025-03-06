DEVELOP LLC Helps Elec-Tron Achieve 4+ Million Units/Year with Custom Automation Solution

DEVELOP LLC boosts Elec-Tron's production to 4.5M+ units/year with a custom automation solution, improving efficiency, safety, and ergonomics.

The DTSC has transformed our production process, allowing us to meet the increasing demands of our customers while maintaining our commitment to quality and safety.” — Caleb Edelman, President of Elec-Tron

VERONA, WI, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DEVELOP LLC, a leading automation systems integrator, today announced the successful implementation of a custom automation solution for Elec-Tron , a premier manufacturer of electrical components. The solution has enabled Elec-Tron to increase production capacity to over 4.5 million units per year, a significant improvement over their previous output.Elec-Tron faced challenges with rising demand and an aging production line. They needed to replace inefficient machinery, avoid overseas production, boost production capacity, improve labor and safety conditions, and maintain compliance with industry regulations. DEVELOP LLC partnered with Elec-Tron to conduct a thorough Automation Assessment of their needs and design a custom automation solution that addressed their specific challenges.The solution, a Drill, Tap, Stamp, and Cut (DTSC) machine, is a linear transfer system that transforms extruded aluminum into finished grounding lugs with incredible precision. The DTSC has enabled Elec-Tron to:Increase production volume significantlyAchieve a rapid return on investment (ROI)Enhance workplace safetyStreamline operationsImprove ergonomicsReassure customers of their commitment to quality and innovation."We’re thrilled with the results of our partnership with DEVELOP LLC," says Caleb Edelman, President of Elec-Tron. "The DTSC has transformed our production process, allowing us to meet the increasing demands of our customers while maintaining our commitment to quality and safety."This project demonstrates DEVELOP LLC's expertise in customized automation solutions that address complex manufacturing challenges. Through a thorough Automation Assessment, collaborative approach, and commitment to innovation, DEVELOP LLC helps manufacturers like Elec-Tron achieve remarkable improvements in efficiency, productivity, and quality.About DEVELOP LLCDEVELOP LLC is a leading automation systems integrator based in Wisconsin with a global reach. They specialize in delivering custom automation solutions that transform manufacturing processes. Their team of experts has extensive experience in a wide range of industries, including automotive, packaging, and electronics.

DEVELOP x Electron: The Story Behind Project 1301

