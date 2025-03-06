The Polo Art Event

Mr Abdilkadir Hussein Malin - Senior Advisor to the President of Hirshabelle State in Somalia Francesco Mitrano With lady Ludmila Ganss Engel& Völkers Lord Swire - Deputy Chair CWEIC James. E. Harris - Strategic Advisor Middle East CWEIC Francesco Mitrano with Sponsors

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, February 25 at the prestigious location of the Noor Royal Gallery, in Dubai, was held an event which saw the fusion of the sport of Polo with the beauty of Art.

The event was masterfully organized by Francesco Mitrano, President of the Monte Carlo Polo Federation (www.montecarlopolofederation.com), in collaboration with HRH Somayeh Noor and Sheikh Abdullah Rashad Alsharghi.

Evening Program:

- 5:00 PM: Red Carpet (Ground Floor)

- 6:00 PM: Art Exhibition (Ground Floor)

- 7:00 PM: Welcome Reception (First Floor)

- 7:30 PM: Fashion & Art Showcase (First Floor)

- 8:30 PM: Speech by Host (Rooftop)

- 9:00 PM: Polo Video Presentation (Rooftop)

- 9:30 PM: Networking Session (Rooftop)

Media and Sponsors:

The event was supported by Al Huzaifa, the official sponsor (https://www.alhuzaifa.com/en/?srsltid=AfmBOoqAOjmD4WC3MOTJX3yM7sQ7hhbg-Zpia6_CaO5AWnNkkeU6SfZr), and by the media support of Marco Polo Experience (https://marcopoloexperience.com/) and Luxury Magazine International (https://www.luxury-magazine.eu/en/luxury-magazine-eng/) , published by Victoria Marco. In addition, the agency Media OnClick (https://mediaonclick.me/) provided assistance in coordinating with the sponsor.

Attendance:

The event was attended by many members of the nobility, diplomats and prominent figures in the business world, making the evening a true networking success.

VIP Guests:

Mr Abdilkadir Hussein Malin - Senior Advisor to the President of Hirshabelle State in Somalia, on International Relations and Diaspora Affairs.

Lord Swire, Deputy Chair CWEIC

Lord Swire served as the Conservative Member of Parliament for East Devon from June 2001 to December 2019. He is Deputy Chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council.

James. E. Harris, he Strategic Advisor for Middle East for CWEIC. In his appointment he will assist CWEIC in strengthening its capacity in the Middle East, and to support and facilitate trade and investment across the Commonwealth from a UAE hub, including attracting new CWEIC members/partners, and providing practical support to existing CWEIC members seeking to do business in the region.

Ms. Maria and Mr. Adolfo Camilleri was present on behalf of the Maltese embassy.

Also the consul of Argentina Mr. Carlos Miguel Moreno was present at the event, and a representation from the Philippine Embassy, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Tonga E. Honorable 'Akau'ola, H.E. Mr. Tej Bahadur Ambassador of Nepal, H.E. Luis Miguel Merlano Hoyos Ambassador of Colombia.

Future Events:

We are excited to announce the planning of further events that will continue to combine art with polo, creating unique opportunities for cultural exchange and encounter.



The Polo Art Event has demonstrated the effectiveness of the union between art and sport, strengthening the bonds between different communities and fostering an environment of prestige and creativity. We look forward to the upcoming events that will continue this beautiful initiative.

For more details, visit Somayeh Noor's Instagram profile: [somayeh.noor](https://www.instagram.com/somayeh.noor?igsh=MXNtbXlobHRzOXh6bQ==). Al Huzaifa Furniture redefined luxury at the Noor Gallery Art Exhibition, curating a breathtaking display of rare, limited-edition pieces paired with signature designs. Every corner of the gallery was meticulously styled with exquisite sofa sets, sculptural accent chairs, and statement coffee tables, while the rooftop dazzled with an opulent outdoor collection. Each masterpiece seamlessly complemented the ultra-luxury art, including works by Pablo Picasso and renowned global artists. With Royal Family members and VIP guests in attendance, the exhibition was a testament to Al Huzaifa's unparalleled craftsmanship and commitment to timeless, artistic elegance.

