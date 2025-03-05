MPD Searching for Vehicle in Attempted Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a vehicle that was involved in an attempted armed carjacking in Southeast.

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at approximately 9:21 p.m., First District officers responded to the 1200 block of Half Street, Southeast, for the report of a robbery. The victim reported as they were walking to their vehicle, they were approached by the suspects. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun. The suspects demanded the victim’s property and vehicle keys. The victim complied but the suspects were unsuccessful in taking the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25031564

