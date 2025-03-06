A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award Announces Final Call for Late Entries 2024

Interior Design Awards 2025

The prestigious A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award extends deadline to March 7, 2025 for innovative interior designs

COMO, CO, ITALY, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award , a highly respected international design competition established in 2008, has announced its final call for entries, with submissions being accepted until March 7, 2025. The award recognizes excellence in interior design across multiple categories, including retail spaces, exhibitions, and commercial interiors. This accolade stands as one of the most prestigious recognitions in the field of interior design, celebrating innovative spatial solutions and outstanding architectural achievements.The significance of this award extends beyond mere recognition, serving as a catalyst for advancing the interior design industry through the promotion of exceptional work. Notable past laureates include Masato Kure and Masashi Ota for their innovative Yinchuang Zhong Shu Ge Book Store, Boiffils Architectures for the Changi Terminal 2 Airport Langage design, and Li Xiang for the creative Meland Club Indoor Playground. These winning projects demonstrate how thoughtful interior design can transform spaces and enhance user experiences.The competition encompasses diverse categories, including retail store design, exhibition spaces, gallery installations, showroom designs, restaurant interiors, and corporate spaces. Entries are evaluated based on innovation, functionality, and aesthetic merit. The submission process involves a two-stage system: an initial free submission followed by nomination. Participants must provide high-resolution images and comprehensive project documentation by the final deadline of March 7, 2025.Evaluation is conducted through a blind peer-review process by an international jury panel comprising academics, interior design professionals, journalists, and industry experts. Projects are assessed on multiple criteria, including innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, sustainability practices, and cultural relevance. This rigorous evaluation ensures recognition of truly outstanding achievements in interior design.Winners receive comprehensive benefits, including the A' Design Award Winner Logo license, prestigious trophy, and international exposure through exhibitions and publications. The award package includes inclusion in the hardcover yearbook, presentation at the gala-night ceremony in Como, Italy, and extensive press coverage through global media partners.The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award aims to advance society by recognizing and promoting interior designs that enhance human experiences and well-being. Through celebrating excellence in spatial design, the competition encourages the development of more sustainable, accessible, and innovative interior solutions that positively impact communities worldwide.Interior designers , architects, retail space planners, exhibition designers, and creative agencies are invited to submit their outstanding projects for consideration. The competition welcomes entries from all countries and territories, representing both completed projects and conceptual designs. Interested parties may learn more at:About A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award represents a significant platform for recognizing excellence in interior design and spatial innovation. The competition welcomes submissions from designers, architects, and creative agencies worldwide, offering participants an opportunity to showcase their expertise on an international stage. Through rigorous evaluation criteria and a distinguished jury panel, the award identifies and celebrates designs that demonstrate exceptional creativity, functionality, and positive social impact.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award and Competition, based in Como, Italy, stands as a prestigious international design accolade celebrating excellence across multiple disciplines. Through its comprehensive evaluation methodology and ethical framework, the competition provides a fair platform for designers and brands to gain recognition. The awards program aims to advance society through good design, encouraging innovations that enhance quality of life and promote sustainable development. Participants receive extensive international exposure through various channels, including exhibitions, publications, and media coverage. Interested parties may learn more at:

