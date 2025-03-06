TicketsCandy Launches Custom Branding for Ticketing Widgets

Ticketing Widget Branding

TicketsCandy introduces widget branding, event buttons, and new display options, making ticketing more seamless and customizable for event organizers.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TicketsCandy , the leading online event ticketing platform , has announced a series of significant updates to its services. These updates are aimed at improving user experience and expanding customization options for event organizers.1. Ticketing Widget BrandingTicketsCandy has released the largest update to its popular Ticketing Widget since its initial launch, significantly expanding its customization capabilities. Organizers can now seamlessly embed a highly customizable widget directly into their websites. This update ensures perfect alignment with organizers' branding, improving attendee trust and visual consistency across digital platforms.Customization options include unlimited color choices selected from an easy-to-use color palette or specific hex codes. Organizers can personalize button and link accent colors, ticket names and description text colors, and the widget's background color. These changes appear instantly without needing to update the existing embed code, saving organizers valuable time and reducing technical issues.2. Easy-to-Create Event ButtonsFor organizers who prefer a simpler integration method, TicketsCandy introduces a new Event Button feature. This tool allows users to quickly create a customized button linking directly to their Event Page or Event Catalog. No coding knowledge is necessary, and organizers can easily adjust the button’s background and text colors to match their site's aesthetic. This makes event setup more accessible, especially for organizers unfamiliar with technical setups, thereby simplifying the overall management process.3. Sold-Out TicketsTo better communicate ticket availability, organizers can now prominently label sold-out tickets as "Sold Out" directly on their event pages. This transparency creates urgency and clearly demonstrates demand, which is particularly beneficial for limited offers such as early bird ticket promotions.4. Event List View ModeOrganizers handling multiple events will find TicketsCandy’s new Event List View Mode highly practical. This compact view significantly reduces clutter, allowing organizers to quickly scan and manage their events, saving time and minimizing potential oversights.“These updates focus on simplifying critical aspects of event management, such as communicating ticket availability and consistently branding events across platforms,” said Dmitry Yarchuk, CEO of TicketsCandy. “By making these tools intuitive and straightforward, organizers can spend less time on technical details and more time on delivering great experiences for attendees.”

