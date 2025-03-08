Starlink Partners with PayLater to Offer Flexible Payment Options

DOHA, QATAR, QATAR, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starlink Qatar, a premier technology and business solutions provider, has partnered with PayLater to introduce a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution in all Starlink stores across Qatar. This collaboration enhances payment flexibility, allowing customers to shop for their favorite gadgets, accessories, and devices with easier installment options, making technology more accessible to everyone.Through this partnership, customers can enjoy flexible, interest-free installment plans, ensuring a seamless and secure shopping experience with greater payment convenience.Cyril, CEO of Starlink, stated:"At Starlink, we are committed to providing our customers with the best retail and service experiences. This partnership with PayLater marks a significant step towards enhancing accessibility and affordability in Qatar’s tech sector. By integrating BNPL services, we empower our customers to own the latest devices without financial burden, reinforcing our position as a leader in Qatar’s retail landscape."Muhammed Al Delaimi, CEO of PayLater, added:"We are thrilled to join forces with Starlink to bring PayLater’s pioneering BNPL solutions to a wider audience. With the ability to use both debit and credit cards, we are eliminating financial barriers and ensuring that more people in Qatar can benefit from interest-free installment payments. This collaboration represents a shared vision of financial empowerment, offering consumers greater flexibility while supporting the growth of Qatar’s digital economy. By enabling smart, interest-free payment solutions, we are setting new standards for retail innovation and customer-centric financial services."Customers can now experience this Buy Now, Pay Later option at all Starlink retail outlets. To get started, simply visit a Starlink store, scan the PayLater QR code, and select PayLater as the preferred payment method.For more information, visit StarlinkWorld.com or PayLater.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.