Starlink and Huawei Cloud Partner to Expand Cloud Services in Qatar

DOHA, QATAR, QATAR, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starlink has signed an MoU with Huawei Cloud at Web Summit Qatar 2025, marking an essential step in advancing cloud services and digital growth in Qatar. Starlink is now an official Huawei Cloud distributor through this partnership, further expanding its role in the country's technology sector.As a Huawei Cloud distributor, Starlink will provide businesses across Qatar with advanced cloud solutions, competitive pricing, exclusive incentives, and dedicated technical support. This collaboration also includes equipping partners with training and certifications, ensuring they stay prepared for the evolving cloud industry.Alex Dai, Executive VP of Huawei Gulf North, stated: "At Huawei, we're pioneering a new era of digital transformation in Qatar through our strategic partnership with Starlink. By combining Huawei Cloud's world-class infrastructure with Starlink's deep local market knowledge, we can create an ecosystem that empowers businesses to innovate fearlessly. This collaboration directly supports Qatar National Vision 2030, providing organizations with the technological foundation to compete globally while driving national economic diversification. Together, we support Qatar's evolution into a knowledge-based economy where data-driven processes fuel sustainable growth and prosperity.”"This collaboration supports our goal of expanding cloud services and helping businesses in Qatar adopt modern digital solutions. By working with Huawei Cloud, we are enabling companies to improve efficiency and accelerate their digital transformation."Cyril Anand, CEO of Starlink Qatar, emphasized: "At Starlink, we always seek ways to empower businesses with innovative technology. Becoming a Huawei Cloud distributor is a significant step forward in bringing world-class cloud solutions to Qatar and helping organizations accelerate their digital transformation."Through this agreement, Starlink is strengthening its role as a technology provider in Qatar, supporting businesses in their shift to cloud-based infrastructure. With a growing demand for secure and scalable cloud services, this partnership will help enterprises access high-quality cloud computing solutions designed to meet their needs.As Qatar moves toward a more connected future in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, Starlink continues to focus on bringing reliable and innovative technology solutions to the market.

