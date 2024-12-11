Starlink Signs MOU with Ministry of Labor to Empower the Qatari Workforce

DOHA, QATAR, QATAR, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starlink is honored to announce the successful signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Labor (MOL), marking a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to supporting the Qatari workforce. This collaboration reflects Starlink’s dedication to providing exceptional job opportunities to Qatari nationals and fostering the professional growth of Qatari graduates.Aligned with Qatar’s National Vision 2030, the agreement underscores Starlink’s mission to contribute to the development of a highly skilled and sustainable national workforce. As part of the agreement, Starlink will introduce four new initiatives aimed at equipping Qatari citizens with the skills and practical experience required for success in today’s competitive labor market. These initiatives are designed to enhance employability, provide hands-on training, and open pathways for long-term career growth.The first initiative, Bright STARS, is a six-month customer care training program at Starlink’s call center, targeting Qatari fresh graduates and children of Qatari mothers. This program aims to provide valuable work experience in a professional setting, helping participants gain important skills for their future careers. Another program, Stellar Stars, offers a 12-month employment opportunity for fresh Qatari graduates and children of Qatari mothers, giving them the chance to start their professional careers with the potential for growth within Starlink.In addition, Starlink will launch Future Stars, an internship program in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Education. This program will offer internship placements based on Starlink’s upcoming recruitment needs in 2025, providing participants with clear pathways to future employment. The ALL Stars program will focus on diversity and inclusion, recruiting Qatari individuals with additional needs to further strengthen Starlink’s commitment to equal opportunities in the workforce. Lastly, Starlink will also engage with the KAWADER and ISTAMAR programs, which will ensure open positions are advertised and suitable candidates are recruited through these established Ministry of Labor initiatives.This strategic partnership represents Starlink’s dedication to not only meeting regulatory requirements but also playing an active role in strengthening Qatar’s workforce. By supporting nationalization, Starlink gains access to a pool of highly trained and motivated Qatari professionals, contributing to innovation and long-term organizational stability. Starlink’s commitment to these initiatives further aligns with Qatar’s economic vision and its goal to build a skilled, sustainable, and competitive workforce for the future.With this MOU, Starlink continues to build a strong reputation as a responsible corporate entity, committed to contributing to Qatar’s economic vision while providing valuable employment opportunities to local talent.About StarlinkStarlink, a subsidiary of the Ooredoo Group, has been a leader in Qatar’s mobile and accessories market since 2006. With over 18 years of experience, Starlink has built a reputation for providing reliable, high-quality products and services across various sectors. Serving more than 1,023 clients, Starlink is proud to work with key partners such as Huawei, Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, Ooredoo, and Xunison to deliver innovative solutions that help businesses succeed in an increasingly competitive market.

