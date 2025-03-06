Ultipa and IBA Group Join Forces to Revolutionize Data Management with Cutting-Edge Graph Solutions

Ultipa Powerhouse and XAI Architecture

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultipa Inc., a leading provider of real-time graph database and analytics solutions based in California, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with IBA Group, a renowned international provider of IT solutions, services, and consulting. This collaboration brings together Ultipa’s cutting-edge graph database technology with IBA Group’s extensive experience in delivering comprehensive IT services to clients across various industries.

The partnership will focus on integrating Ultipa’s real-time graph database and XAI platform into IBA Group’s diverse solution offerings, enabling enterprises to unlock the full potential of their data through advanced analytics and visualization. By leveraging the combined expertise of both companies, the partnership aims to drive innovation and efficiency in sectors such as banking, insurance, telecommunications, and government, where complex data challenges require dynamic, real-time insights.

Ultipa’s graph database and XAI technology is designed to handle massive volumes of interconnected data with unparalleled speed and efficiency. With proven use cases in areas such as smart auditing, fraud detection, anti-money laundering, asset-liability and liquidity risk management, and network analysis, Ultipa empowers organizations to make data-driven decisions with confidence. IBA Group, known for its global reach and deep technical expertise, will integrate Ultipa’s graph database and XAI toolchains into its portfolio of services, offering clients a powerful solution to tackle data-intensive challenges.

“We are excited to join forces with IBA Group, a company with an outstanding reputation in the IT services industry,” said Ricky Sun, CEO of Ultipa. “This partnership will allow us to expand the reach of our real-time graph database and XAI technology and help more organizations harness the power of connected data to drive growth and innovation.”

“IBA Group is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Ultipa. This partnership strengthens IBA Group’s data management services and supplements its existing capabilities in big data, data analytics, real-time processing, and data infrastructure improvements with graph database technology.”

With Ultipa’s advanced solutions, IBA Group’s customers can excel in gaining deeper insights, making faster and white-box decisions, and working with complex data relationships in new ways. Conversely, Ultipa will gain from IBA Group’s expertise in delivering value-added services to meet the needs of advanced customers.

Through this partnership, both companies aim to help businesses achieve faster, smarter, and more actionable insights, transforming the way organizations manage and leverage their data.

For more information on this partnership, visit Ultipa's website and IBA Group’s website.

About Ultipa:

Ultipa is a leading provider of high-performance, real-time graph database solutions, helping organizations transform complex data into actionable insights. Serving industries like banking, insurance, manufacturing and government, Ultipa powers use cases such as fraud detection, risk management, supply chain and more. Ultipa Powerhouse (v5), the latest release, supports ISO-standardized Graph Query Language (GQL), ensuring seamless integration for enterprises. Designed to handle both high-frequency transactions and complex analytics, it is ideal for applications like knowledge graphs, real-time analytics, and explainable AI (XAI). For more information, visit www.ultipa.com.

About IBA Group:

IBA Group is a global IT service provider specializing in software development, IT consulting, systems integration, and support. With a strong presence in over 15 countries, IBA Group delivers innovative solutions to a wide range of industries, helping businesses optimize operations and drive digital transformation. For more information, visit https://ibagroupit.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

