Whitney’s Cookies from 'MasterChef' Winner Whitney Miller Making Cookies Great Again with Real Ingredients

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whitney’s Cookies, the popular gourmet cookie company founded by MasterChef winner Whitney Miller, is making cookies great again with real ingredients. The cookie company has eliminated all artificial dyes and flavors from their product, ensuring all of their MasterChef created cookies are baked to order in small batches and made with real ingredients and unbelievable flavor in every bite."It has always been important to me to use high quality ingredients in my cookies,” says Whitney. "I carefully craft my recipes using only pure, natural ingredients such as real butter, raw cane sugar and pure vanilla extract, to bring you the homemade taste you know and love - without any artificial flavors.”Last year, Whitney’s Cookies began offering limited edition celebrity collaborations, including Sadie Robertson Huff (Sourdough Cinnamon Roll Cookie) and Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman (Lemon Blueberry Tea Cake Cookie). More celebrity collaborations will be announced in the near future.Whitney’s Cookies are available for nationwide shipping, as well as at their flagship storefront location just south of Nashville in historic downtown Franklin, Tennessee (100 4th Avenue North at Main Street). Store hours are Monday- Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; and Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m."Our desire to Make Cookies Great Again is with you in mind,” adds Whitney. "We’re creating REAL-ly good cookies your whole family can feel good about."For more information on Whitney’s Cookies, visit WhitneysCookies.co and follow on Facebook and Instagram About Whitney Miller:In 2010, at just 22 years old, Whitney was declared the winner of MasterChef - the hit reality cooking show hosted by Gordon Ramsay. Since winning the show, she has traveled the globe, cooking in the world’s most exclusive kitchens and appearing alongside celebrity chefs such as Guy Fieri, Curtis Stone, and Buddy Valastro. Whitney’s celebrity clientele has included Chip and Joanna Gaines, Tim Tebow, Willie Robertson, Jase & Missy Robertson, Rascal Flatts and many more, and notable names like Jessica Simpson and Reese Witherspoon have become some of Whitney’s Cookies' best customers. Whitney’s many television appearances include Good Morning America, FABLife, Hallmark’s Home & Family, Daytime, Huckabee, Food Network’s Big Food Truck Tip and more, and she was recently chosen as one of TJ Maxx’s Hero Women. Whitney is the author of Whitney Miller’s New Southern Table (Thomas Nelson) and Modern Hospitality: Simple Recipes with Southern Charm (Rodale) with a foreword by Gordon Ramsay.

