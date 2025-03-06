John Michael Ferrari Receives Harmonic Spectrum Hero Award for Uniting People Through Music
American singer-songwriter entertainer John Michael Ferrari is honored with the "Harmonic Spectrum Hero Award" for bringing people together through music.
"Known for his captivating performances and heartfelt lyrics, John will mesmerize you with his soulful melodies and stage presence." - Kate Linder.
The full house at the voco Laguna Hills, an IHG Hotel, enjoyed entertainer John Michael Ferrari performing two of his original songs, "Yes I Do" and "One Heck of a Girl", accompanied by the beautiful vocals of Sophie Love.
Numerous celebrities and talent were in attendance including the founder of eZWay Eric Zuley, the President of BVC James Zuley, Dr. Dante Sears, music producer Kevin Dorsey, AC Green, Dr. Olympia Gellini, Melina Gay, Johnny Venokur, Ken Davidan, Bai Ling, Henry Tillman, Harold "Lefty Williams, Dr. Hasaan Rasheed, Don Green, Jason Spann, Cerdan Smith, Carmelita Pittman, Jose Angel Guzman Beltran, & many more including several representatives of the Lions Club.
In addition to John Michael Ferrari, other performers included the magical performances of Mark Paskell and Ivan Amodei, comedy of Jimmy Shin, teen rapper Kaido Lee Roberts with Christine Marie, singer Katja Glieson, and fashion by Charlie Fashion.
www.JohnMichaelFerrari.com
Pepper Jay
Pepper Jay Productions
+1 775-209-2702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.