John Michael Ferrari Receives Harmonic Spectrum Hero Award for Uniting People Through Music

John Michael Ferrari entertains at Oscar Viewing Fundraiser Golden Gala

American singer-songwriter entertainer John Michael Ferrari is honored with the "Harmonic Spectrum Hero Award" for bringing people together through music.

Known for his captivating performances and heartfelt lyrics, John [Michael Ferrari] will mesmerize you with his soulful melodies and stage presence.” — Kate Linder

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actors Kate Linder ("Young & the Restless") and Trae Ireland ("Fortress"), host of the eZWay Awards Oscar Viewing Fundraiser Dinner for Better Vision for Children ("BVC"), presented to American singer-songwriter entertainer John Michael Ferrari the "Harmonic Spectrum Hero Award" for his "ability to connect people through music, promoting unity in a diverse world." "We celebrate John Michael Ferrari for making a lasting impact and fostering a harmonious future through the universal language of music."Known for his captivating performances and heartfelt lyrics, John will mesmerize you with his soulful melodies and stage presence." - Kate Linder.The full house at the voco Laguna Hills, an IHG Hotel, enjoyed entertainer John Michael Ferrari performing two of his original songs, "Yes I Do" and "One Heck of a Girl", accompanied by the beautiful vocals of Sophie Love.Numerous celebrities and talent were in attendance including the founder of eZWay Eric Zuley, the President of BVC James Zuley, Dr. Dante Sears, music producer Kevin Dorsey, AC Green, Dr. Olympia Gellini, Melina Gay, Johnny Venokur, Ken Davidan, Bai Ling, Henry Tillman, Harold "Lefty Williams, Dr. Hasaan Rasheed, Don Green, Jason Spann, Cerdan Smith, Carmelita Pittman, Jose Angel Guzman Beltran, & many more including several representatives of the Lions Club.In addition to John Michael Ferrari, other performers included the magical performances of Mark Paskell and Ivan Amodei, comedy of Jimmy Shin, teen rapper Kaido Lee Roberts with Christine Marie, singer Katja Glieson, and fashion by Charlie Fashion.

