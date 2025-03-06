Water, Anywhere: Genesis Systems Debuts WC-10 WaterCube in Honolulu, Showcasing Air-to-Water Tech for Clean Water Access

Genesis Systems WaterCube WC-10 Debuts in Honolulu, Hawaii

Without a doubt, this is the most rugged and versatile fresh water system ever created. It will meet critical needs for people around the world running out of fresh water.” — Dr. David Stuckenberg, Co-Founder and COO of Genesis Systems

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genesis Systems makes history in Hawaii with Water, Anywhere—No Pipelines, No Bottles, No Limits. Genesis Systems is revolutionizing water access with the WaterCube WC-10, a vehicle-mounted system that creates pure drinking water from air—no infrastructure required. Developed with the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army, this breakthrough technology delivers water where it’s needed most—disaster zones, military operations, remote communities, and off-grid adventurers. The future of water is here, and it’s completely off-grid. See it in action March 6th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Fort DeRussy Beach Park.Compact yet powerful, the WC-10 mounts directly to boats, RVs, ATVs, or other vehicles, drawing power from the vehicle’s alternator or an external 120V source such as a solar panel. Producing over 10 gallons of clean water per day—directly from the air—this next-generation system eliminates reliance on traditional water sources, making it a game-changer for forward-deployed forces, emergency response teams, recreationalists, and humanitarian aid missions.Unlike conventional water systems, the WC-10 operates completely off-grid, requires no existing water source, and generates zero hazardous waste. Its IoT-enabled remote monitoring through Apple and Android apps, automated fault detection, and performance optimizations ensure reliable operation even in low-humidity and extreme conditions. The age of moving water is coming to an end: with WaterCube, pure, clean, and safe fresh water is created when and where you want it.Demonstration at Fort DeRussy Beach Park:Genesis Systems will showcase the WaterCube WC-10 in action at Fort DeRussy Beach Park on March 6th from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Attendees will witness firsthand how this cutting-edge system extracts water from air at a fraction of the energy cost of traditional atmospheric water generators. All water will be created from the air in Waikiki.Genesis Systems is teaming up with Arakawa Surfboards, renowned for crafting Hawaii’s finest surfboards, to give away over $3,000 worth of premium boards during the demonstration. Surfboards will be given away every half-hour, and there is no cost to participate.Media, government officials, local agencies, and the public are invited to see how this breakthrough technology strengthens national security, disaster preparedness, and water resilience in Hawaii and beyond.Award-Winning Innovation for a Water-Secure Future:The WC-10 builds on Genesis Systems’ legacy of technological excellence, following the WaterCube WC-100, a 2024 CES Innovation Award winner besting more than 10,000 products. Genesis Systems has received 21 national and international awards, including recognition from The Water Council, AWS Clean Energy Accelerator, and multiple Startup of the Year accolades for its groundbreaking contributions to global water security.The company’s technology has already been deployed in real-world disaster response missions, including supplying clean drinking water after Typhoon Mawar and Hurricane Milton. Now, Genesis Systems is expanding its positive impact in Maui, Hawaii, where WaterCube systems are being installed to reduce wildfire risks and provide alternative water solutions that operate independently of the local water supplies. This reduces the burden on existing water infrastructure and limited resources. Additionally, the water made by WaterCube is pure and has no chemical contamination as it has never touched the ground.Join Us to See the Future of Water:The public is invited to experience the WaterCube WC-10 in action at Fort DeRussy Beach Park on March 6th from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Genesis Systems experts will be on-site to discuss how this technology is reshaping defense operations, emergency response, rural development, and off-grid installations.About Genesis Systems:Genesis Systems is a tech company founded to solve global water scarcity through groundbreaking, sustainable technology. Its patented water-from-air systems produce clean, renewable drinking water even in the harshest environments—where traditional atmospheric water generators fail.From military forces and disaster relief teams to municipalities and off-grid communities, Genesis Systems’ WaterCubesolutions deliver scalable, cost-effective, and resilient water security. Supported by the United States Air Force and recognized with numerous industry awards, Genesis Systems is pioneering the future of water access—one drop at a time. Click here to learn more about Genesis Systems.

