Genesis Systems Joins Forces with Montgomery Powersports to Bring Improved Fresh Water Access to Hawaii and Pacific

WaterCube® generates water from the back of a Polaris ATV, Honolulu, Hawaii. Photo Courtesy of Genesis Systems, March 2025.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Water access in Hawaii is taking a transformative leap forward as Genesis Systems partners with Montgomery Powersports to bring WaterCubetechnology to the islands. This collaboration marks the first official local distribution of atmospheric water generation systems in Hawaii, delivering sustainable and independent water solutions to residents, adventurers, businesses, and government agencies.WaterCubeis a system that makes fresh water available anywhere, anytime, with no plumbing required. These compact appliances, which recently won the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Innovation Award, produce between 10 and 2,000 gallons of ultra-pure water daily. Whether running off a wall outlet, solar power, or a vehicle battery, WaterCubesystems cater to a variety of needs—from off-grid adventures to residential and commercial water independence. The newest product, WaterCubeWC-10, launched and demonstrated in Waikiki in March 2025, makes fresh water accessible on ATVs, RVs, boats, and operates off the vehicle power supply, battery, or solar panels.Expanding Water Access Across the IslandsHawaii faces longstanding water challenges, including costly deliveries, limited access, and long wait times for municipal connections—sometimes up to 20 years. WaterCubetechnology provides a game-changing solution. With models ranging from the portable WC-10, ideal for outdoor recreation and emergency response, to the WC-1000, capable of producing over 2,000 gallons per day for large-scale use, these systems empower users to take control of their water supplies.“We’re thrilled to partner with Montgomery Powersports, a company that shares our commitment to self-sufficiency, sustainability, and improving lives,” said Herschel Campbell, EVP at Genesis Systems. “This partnership allows us to deliver reliable, eco-friendly water solutions for every lifestyle and purpose.”Supporting Disaster Response and Critical InfrastructureBeyond residential use, WaterCubesystems are playing a critical role in emergency response, disaster relief, and essential water supplies for the U.S. military and government operations throughout the Pacific. In the wake of storms and other emergencies, the ability to generate clean drinking water on-site is invaluable.“We are beyond excited about the future of this partnership,” said Ross Montgomery, Vice President at Montgomery Powersports. “We’re not just providing off-road vehicles and adventure gear—we’re equipping Hawaii with the ability to generate clean water wherever it’s needed - that can change lives.”Where to Find WaterCubein HawaiiHawaii residents can now purchase WaterCubesystems, including the WC-10, WC-100, and WC-1000, directly from Montgomery Powersports. With this partnership, clean water independence is within reach for homes, businesses, and outdoor enthusiasts across the islands within days to weeks.For more information, visit Montgomery-Powersports.com or GenesisSystems.com About Genesis SystemsGenesis Systems is a technology company focused on solving the water-food-energy nexus and is the leader in high-performance utility-scale water generation technologies delivering solutions to make clean drinking water accessible anywhere. The WaterCubeproduct series is revolutionizing water supply for homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure worldwide.About Montgomery PowersportsMontgomery Powersports is Hawaii’s premier provider of off-road vehicles, motorcycles, and adventure gear. As the first official distributor of WaterCubetechnologies in Hawaii, they are proud to offer cutting-edge, sustainable water solutions to the local community with reach across the Pacific.

Solving Water Scarcity: WC-10 Turns Water Into Air in Honolulu, HI

