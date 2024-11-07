Atmosera Recognized as GitHub AI Partner of the Year for the Americas

PORTLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atmosera, a trusted partner in delivering AI-driven solutions on the GitHub platform, is proud to announce its recognition as GitHub AI Partner of the Year – Americas for 2024. This award underscores Atmosera's dedication to empowering clients with cutting-edge AI capabilities on GitHub, enabling them to achieve greater efficiency, code quality, and innovation.

“Atmosera has demonstrated remarkable innovation, expertise, and dedication to empowering developers and driving transformative solutions. Their commitment to developing their GitHub expertise and leveraging GitHub’s capabilities uniquely positions them to support customers on their journeys with GitHub’s AI-powered developer platform,” said Elizabeth Pemmerl, CRO of GitHub.

Atmosera's proficiency in GitHub Actions, Copilot, and the broader GitHub API ecosystem enables the creation of tailored AI solutions that seamlessly integrate with clients existing workflows and maximize their investment in the platform. Furthermore, Atmosera's comprehensive approach includes dedicated training programs, change management consulting, and ongoing support to ensure successful adoption and maximize the value of AI-powered development for every client.

**Investing in Security, AI Innovation, and Adoption**

Atmosera, GitHub's AI Partner of the Year, empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of AI-powered development. With deep expertise in GitHub Copilot, GHAS, and the GitHub ecosystem, we drive transformative AI adoption through expert implementation, tailored training, and ongoing support. Backed by over 100,000 Copilot deployments globally, Atmosera helps organizations build secure, innovative applications and maximize their investment in GitHub.

"We are honored to be recognized as GitHub AI Partner of the Year. This award reflects our commitment to driving innovation through AI and empowering our clients with transformative solutions. As we continue to strengthen our partnership with GitHub, we look forward to delivering even greater value through AI-driven development and Azure cloud modernization in the years ahead," said Jon Thomsen, CEO of Atmosera.

** Leading the Future of AI-Powered Development on GitHub **

As a trusted GitHub partner, Atmosera is dedicated to empowering organizations on their journey to AI-powered development. By combining deep technical knowledge with a commitment to collaboration and client success, we help businesses unlock the full potential of GitHub and navigate the future of software development with confidence. To learn more about Atmosera’s award-winning GitHub solutions, visit www.atmosera.com.

**About Atmosera**

Atmosera is a leading technology solutions provider specializing in helping enterprise and mid-market organizations modernize, secure, and innovate with Microsoft Azure and GitHub. We are an Azure Expert MSP, a GitHub Verified Partner, a Microsoft CSI and MISA Partner, and we hold eight Microsoft Specializations. From AppDev, DevOps, Data & AI, Security, and Azure Solutions, our team of experts helps organizations modernize, secure, innovate, and optimize their value through modern technology and human expertise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.