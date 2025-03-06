The Maestro Behind the Madness

It’s a Saturday night in the McCarthey Athletic Center. The Zags are down 10 points and the energy in the Kennel is faltering. Suddenly, a timeout is called. Toph Parkin snaps to attention, jots down a song on a small whiteboard, and the Bulldog Band roars to life.

“Shofukan” by Snarky Puppy is reverberating out from the far corner of the court, a song you may not know by title, but would definitely recognize the instant the hype song hits your ears. The energy is back, thanks to the band.

Welcome to a regular night in the life of Gonzaga’s new Bulldog Band director, at least during basketball season. Parkin took over the role in September, replacing longtime director and friend David Fague. It’s somewhat of a dream come true for Parkin who was born in Vancouver, Washington, but grew up in Spokane. He worked as an adjunct professor in Gonzaga’s music department several years ago before taking a job at Whitworth, but always stayed connected with Fague, and continued to work different musical jobs across the city. “It’s kind of the way of the musician,” Parkin jokes. “You work jobs here and there, and piece it all together.”

Between his two early loves – basketball and music – Parkin knew his chances of playing college and professional ball were slim, but music was something he could see a future in. He let go of basketball, started to focus on music full-time and the rest, as they say, was history. Parkin has been a professional musician for the last 20 years.

As Bulldog Band director, Parkin is trying to keep things fresh. The difference between a pep band and really any other level of professional music he’s played before is popularity. A pep band is all about playing the current hits, the instant classics and anything else that will get the Kennel up on its feet and energized. In other words, songs that 18- to 22-year-olds will recognize.

“You have to keep it fresh. You can’t just keep playing the same songs that are 50 years old,” he says. “That’s my modus operandi, it’s got to be relevant.”

So, what does that look like for a band that plays at more than a dozen home games, travels to Las Vegas for the WCC tournament and eventually follows the team through March Madness? Parkin says they have about 40 well-practiced songs in their repertoire that they can cycle through. But something the general public might not realize is there is no pre-determined setlist for games. That’s where the band’s talent and Parkin’s expertise shine.

“When the opposing team is going on a run and you can feel the energy snowballing,” that’s when, he says, directing becomes critical. “I’m thinking and calculating – what would be a good song here to lift up the team? It’s kind of like air traffic control mixed with a studio orchestra or a Broadway show.”

If you’ve been to a game this season, you might be familiar with their cast of characters. From “Tubaman,” as he is colloquially known, to the trumpet player Sam Morosov (’25) that pops up in different parts of the arena – each member of the band has a part to play. And they play it well.

Jackson Smith (’25) is the man, the myth and the legend behind “Tubaman.” Capturing the attention of the Kennel with a wild, energetic dance routine where his tuba is the focal point. It’s hard to describe the level of hype this brings to McCarthey, you kind of have to be there to get it.

Parkin knows it's the unabashed ability of students like Smith and Morosov, who let their individuality and love for Gonzaga shine through, that makes the band what it is. And he knows it’s his job to foster the environment that allows them to do so. In this sense, he’s a leader for the people. “I am always taking student input. I am by no means trying to be like, ‘Hey, this is the way we’re going to do it.’ I want to hear from the students. What do they want to do? What do they want to play?”

He also credits the band’s student leaders for easing the workload and helping him transition smoothly into his new role. “They have been top-notch in helping me learn the ropes,” he says. “They’ve been so welcoming, giving me helpful critique and feedback. All around, they’ve just been so great.”

With the regular season behind him, Parkin is turning his attention to the WCC tournament and, hopefully, to Gonzaga’s 26th consecutive appearance in the NCAA tournament. He’s always been an avid basketball fan – but to go from watching selection Sunday from his couch to packing a “go bag” and hitting the road with 48 hours' notice while coordinating the travel of an entire pep band, means things will look a bit different for him this year.

“It’s a little nerve wracking,” he says. “But that’s part of the gig. It’s why they call it March Madness, right? We don’t know where we’re going. There are so many dynamics in play for both the men and women.”

Upcoming chaos aside, Parkin could not be more grateful for the opportunity. “I want to keep building the program,” he says. “I don’t know what the future holds, but it’s exciting to think about what could happen.”