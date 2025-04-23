Consulting Magazine honors two Logic20/20 leaders as top consultants of 2025

Chris and Kaitlyn were honored for their work in compliance and industry innovation, respectively.

Chris Wu and Kaitlyn Petronglo recognized for excellence in regulatory compliance and industry innovation

Chris and Kaitlyn demonstrate the forward-thinking mindset and client-focused execution that set our consulting practice apart” — Will Schmidt

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logic20/20, a leading business and technology consulting firm, is excited to announce that Chris Wu and Kaitlyn Petronglo have been named 2025 top consultants by Consulting Magazine.Selected out of 68 consultants nationwide, Chris and Kaitlyn were recognized for their standout work in two competitive categories: Excellence in Regulation and Compliance and Industry Innovators:• Chris Wu, a manager in Logic20/20’s Advanced Analytics practice, was recognized for Excellence in Regulation and Compliance. Chris led a major West Coast utility’s response to the Federal "Mega Rule", which transformed their approach to data management and regulatory reporting. Chris guided efforts to centralize unstructured datasets, enable real-time risk modeling, and build a sustainable data governance framework. These initiatives ensured continued compliance and improved public safety outcomes for the utility team.• Kaitlyn Petronglo, a senior manager in Logic20/20’s Advanced Analytics practice, was honored as an Industry Innovator for her wildfire risk mitigation work. Kaitlyn led the delivery of a digital twin platform, revamping the system for usability and real-time decision making. Kaitlyn’s cloud-migration efforts led to a 96 percent reduction in processing time and introduced an automated versioning system, significantly improving the efficiency and confidence of the utility’s risk team."Chris and Kaitlyn demonstrate the forward-thinking mindset and client-focused execution that set our consulting practice apart,” said Will Schmidt, Logic20/20's general manager of consulting. “Their ability to solve complex challenges, empower their teams, and deliver tailored solutions serves as a powerful example for the industry. We’re incredibly proud to see their work recognized on a national stage."The full list of 2025 winners can be viewed here

