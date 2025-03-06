UNITY HOSPICE AND PALLIATIVE CARE, WITH OVER 30 YEARS EXPERIENCE, BROADENS SERVICES TO SOUTHERN WISCONSIN

Serving Kenosha, Milwaukee, and Racine Counties

WAUWATOSA, WI, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unity Hospice and Palliative Care is expanding its services to Southern Wisconsin, bringing decades of expertise in delivering personalized, heartfelt care and support to individuals and families facing life-limiting illnesses. The new location will serve patients in Kenosha, Milwaukee, and Racine counties, ensuring greater access to high-quality hospice and palliative care.



"For over 30 years, Unity Hospice and Palliative Care has provided expert, compassionate support to patients and families," said Michael Klein, CEO of Unity Hospice and Palliative Care. "Expanding to Southern Wisconsin allows us to bring that same commitment to even more communities, ensuring that individuals facing serious illness receive the personalized care they deserve."



Through the creation of individualized care plans, emotional support, and specialized medical services, the new location in Southern Wisconsin will continue to uphold the organization's core values of empathy, respect, and exceptional patient care. This commitment reassures patients and their families, making them feel understood and cared for on a personal level.



About Unity Hospice and Palliative Care

Unity Hospice and Palliative Care was founded in 1992 to bring premier hospice and palliative care to those in need and help patients and families make their final months, weeks, and days comfortable and meaningful. That heart and soul still flow through Unity’s family-owned and operated agency, which provides hospice and palliative care in Southern Wisconsin, Chicagoland, Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana, St. Louis, Southern Illinois, and Greater Houston. For more information about Unity Hospice and Palliative Care’s services, please call (262) 336-9300, or visit www.unityhospice.com.

