UNITY HOSPICE AND PALLIATIVE CARE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH NORTHWESTERN MEDICINE AS A MEMBER OF ITS POST-ACUTE NETWORK

Unity Hospice and Palliative Care has signed an agreement with Northwestern Medicine as a member of its post-acute network.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unity Hospice and Palliative Care, a leader in end-of-life care, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Northwestern Medicine to become a member of its Post-Acute Network (PAN). Unity specializes in providing exceptional hospice and palliative care to people with serious illnesses. Unity’s membership in Northwestern Medicine’s PAN offers many benefits to patients and families, including high-quality, convenient, seamless, and cost-effective hospice and palliative care in Northern Illinois.

“We are pleased to join Northwestern Medicine’s Post-Acute Network,” said Melinda Kotansky, Director of Business Development at Unity Hospice and Palliative Care, Greater Chicagoland. “Our Hospice and Palliative Care Teams are committed to providing outstanding care and support to patients and families.”

Unity Hospice and Palliative Care was founded in 1992 to bring premier care to those in need and help patients and families make their final months, weeks, and days comfortable and meaningful. That heart and soul still flow through Unity’s family-owned and operated agency, which provides hospice and palliative care in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Texas.