UNITY CHICAGOLAND REACHES LEVEL FOUR OF NATIONAL PROGRAM TO PROVIDE VETERAN-CENTRIC HOSPICE CARE

Unity is honored to achieve Level 4 in the We Honor Veterans program, reflecting our commitment to compassionate, Veteran-centered hospice and palliative care for those who have served.” — Brenda McGarvey, Director of Program Development

SKOKIE, IL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unity Hospice and Palliative Care is proud to announce that its Chicagoland office has achieved Level 4 Partner status with We Honor Veterans, a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO). Unity’s Chicagoland office now joins its Greater St. Louis and Northern Illinois counterparts as Level 4 Partners.

We Honor Veterans was launched in 2010 by NHPCO in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs to address the growing need for Veteran-centered end-of-life care, especially as Veterans continue to age and require access to high-quality, specialized hospice and palliative care. Unity Hospice and Palliative Care’s six locations are longstanding partners of the We Honor Veterans program.

As a Level 4 partner, Unity participates in numerous activities to improve its capacity to provide Veteran-centric care at the end of life. Activities include integrating Veteran-specific staff education, collaborating with community organizations, ensuring best-practice standards for identifying and serving Veterans in hospice and palliative care, and implementing procedures for continuously reviewing and improving Veteran-centered care.

Unity Hospice and Palliative Care was founded in 1992 to bring premier hospice and palliative care to those in need and help patients and families make their final months, weeks, and days comfortable and meaningful. That heart and soul still flow through Unity’s family-owned and operated agency, which provides hospice and palliative care in Chicagoland, Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana, Greater St. Louis, and Greater Houston.

