Dogs 24/7 Completes Acquisition of Good Dog Daycare & Boarding

Now with Two Locations in Seattle, Washington

CHANDLER, ARIZONA, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dogs 24/7 LLC announced it has completed the acquisition of Good Dog Daycare & Boarding, a cage-free dog boarding and daycare facility in the West Seattle area of Seattle, Washington. The acquisition extends the Dogs 24/7 footprint into Seattle, now serving dog parents with two cage-free locations in the Greater Seattle area.

"We are excited to merge Good Dog Daycare & Boarding to our successful Lazy Dog Crazy Dog brand in Seattle and our family of excellence at Dogs 24/7," said Stephen Biles, Founder & President of Dogs 24/7. "They have been cage-free 24/7 since they opened a couple of years ago and understand our cage-free vision very well."

About Dogs 24/7 LLC

Founded in 2009, Dogs 24/7 is the national leader in cage-free dog boarding and daycare with almost 200 dog-loving employees at nine locations in three states. Proudly celebrating 14 years of providing a less-stressful, more loving environment for our dog guests. Dogs 24/7 goes the extra mile by staffing skilled behaviorists/caretakers directly in the cage-free dog rooms 24/7. For more information, please visit www.247.dog

Stephen B. Biles
Dogs 24/7 LLC
+1 833-364-7247
Stephen.Biles@247.dog

