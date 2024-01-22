Submit Release
Lazy Dog Crazy Dog Opens 2nd Cage-Free Dog Facility in West Seattle

Now with two cage-free locations - Ballard & West Seattle

NO CAGES! Because they are family.”
— Dogs 24/7
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When dog parents are asked if they will use a kennel to board their dog — 77% said “definitely no” or “I hope not”. Lazy Dog Crazy Dog is Seattle’s answer to that problem. Lazy Dog is 100% cage free and now with two locations. “Our cage-free model was successfully started in Phoenix 14 years ago.”, says Stephen Biles, President of Lazy Dog Crazy Dog. “In Phoenix, we have 6 locations, and now our focus is on the Seattle market. We passionately believe in the cage-free environment for dog boarding. In this age of dogs being our furkids, it is unthinkable to lock them up in a cage. Our cage-free model has proven to be healthier for dogs and greater peace of mind for doggy parents.”

Lazy Dog Crazy Dog - West Seattle is holding an open house on Friday, January 26 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at:

9064 Delridge Way Southwest
Seattle, Washington 98106


About Lazy Dog Crazy Dog

Lazy Dog Crazy Dog is owned by Dogs 24/7, founded in 2009. Dogs 24/7 is the national leader in cage-free dog boarding and dog daycare with almost 200 dog-loving employees at nine locations in three states. We are proudly celebrating 14 years of providing a less-stressful, more loving environment for our dog guests. Dogs 24/7 goes the extra mile by staffing skilled behaviorists/caretakers directly in the cage-free dog rooms 24/7. For more information, please visit www.lazydogcrazydog.com

Stephen Biles
Lazy Dog Crazy Dog
+1 602-300-7626
Stephen.biles@247.dog

Ballard Open House - 10/12/23

