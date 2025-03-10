CacheFly Appoints Logan Zoppel to Drive New Sales In Ultra-Low Latency Streaming Solutions

CacheFly is a global leader in CDN technology, serving over 5,000 clients across 86 countries. CacheFly, a global leader in high-performance content delivery, is pleased to announce the appointment of Logan Zoppel as Sales Account Executive.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CacheFly, a global leader in high-performance content delivery, is pleased to announce the appointment of Logan Zoppel as Sales Account Executive. Zoppel brings a wealth of experience in ultra-low latency streaming, video delivery, and high-performance content distribution, having previously served in key sales roles at Brightcove and Fastly.

In this new role, Zoppel will leverage his deep industry expertise to help customers maximize speed, reliability, and scalability in their content delivery strategies. With streaming, gaming, and real-time applications demanding sub-millisecond latency and uninterrupted performance. Zoppel’s appointment reinforces CacheFly’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge CDN solutions tailored for high-performance media and enterprise customers.

Industry Expertise That Drives Performance

"Logan’s expertise in streaming media, ultra-low latency delivery, and enterprise content strategies makes him a game-changer for our team," said Edward Fitzgerald, VP of Sales at CacheFly. "His deep knowledge of how businesses can optimize digital experiences through intelligent, high-speed content delivery aligns perfectly with CacheFly’s mission to power the future of streaming and high-performance networking."

Why CacheFly?

CacheFly, the world’s first TCP-anycast-based CDN, has been at the forefront of <1s ultra-low-latency, high-throughput content delivery since 2002. The company serves industries where performance is mission-critical, including streaming, gaming, and high-speed digital media, with a track record of providing:

● Industry-leading 100% availability guarantee

● Optimized global network for real-time content delivery

● Ultra-fast video streaming, gaming, and software distribution

● Granular control and white-glove engineering support

With Zoppel joining the team, CacheFly is further cementing its commitment to innovation in the evolving landscape of content delivery. His leadership in real-time, high-performance streaming solutions will empower businesses to achieve unparalleled speed, reliability, and scalability.

About CacheFly

CacheFly is a premier content delivery network (CDN) specializing in ultra-low latency, high-throughput performance for businesses that demand speed and reliability. Founded in 2002 by Matt Levine, CacheFly pioneered the TCP-anycast-based CDN, delivering optimized solutions for video streaming, gaming, software distribution, and enterprise content delivery. With a global presence, industry-leading SLAs, and custom-tailored CDN solutions, CacheFly ensures 100% availability and unmatched digital experiences for millions of users worldwide.

• Learn more about CacheFly: https://www.cachefly.com/about-us/

• Ultra-Low Latency Video Streaming: https://www.cachefly.com/ultra-low-latency-video-streaming/

• Network Map: https://www.cachefly.com/network-map/

• Company LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cachefly/

• Connect with Logan Zoppel: https://www.linkedin.com/in/logan-zoppel/

