The Guardian Group, LLC announces Psychiatrist and Qualified Medical Evaluator: Jeremy Bass, MD

Dr. Jeremy Bass has joined The Guardian Group with registered QME locations across California in the specialty of Psychiatry

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeremy Bass , MD a board-certified Psychiatrist with experience in patient care, medical leadership, and psychiatric education, has partnered with The Guardian Group to provide Qualified Medical Evaluations (QMEs).As a member of The Guardian Group, Dr Bass’ QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:• Concise Reporting• Fair and Objective Analysis• Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation• Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based• Timely MMI ClassificationsDr. Bass has registered QME exam locations in the following cities:• Jurupa Valley• Pacoima• Lake Elsinore• Chino• Oceanside• Hemet• Fresno• Redding• Santa Maria• TemeculaJeremy Bass, MD received his medical degree and completed his residency in Psychiatry at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, where he also served as Assistant Chief Resident in Psychiatry.Dr. Bass has also been an Associate Clinical Professor and Behavioral Informatics Lead at the University of California, San Diego. He is licensed to practice in both Texas and California. His expertise has made him a valuable member of several decision-making committees, including those focused on informatics, medical records, patient safety, and behavioral health.

