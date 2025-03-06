Life Is Chill Earns Second Place in Arizona Best In Grass Awards with NanoLiposomal Chill Drops

Life Is Chill Award Winning Product

Life Is Chill proudly announces its second-place win at the prestigious Arizona Best In Grass Competition.

PAYSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Is Chill proudly announces its second-place win at the prestigious Arizona Best In Grass Competition. It secured a top position among leading cannabis beverage brands and surpasses established standard products. This is a significant result, as 200 cannabis connoisseurs judged the competition.The award-winning entry, Chill Drops , represents a groundbreaking innovation in the Arizona cannabis market. As the first unflavored beverage enhancer with patented nano-liposomal technology, the product allows for rapid absorption, increased bioavailability, and precision dosing—a game-changer for consumers seeking fast and effective relief and those who like to microdose.“This is just the beginning for us,” says Star Simmons, Managing Director of Life Is Chill. “Our mission is to educate consumers on the benefits of bioavailable products that offer faster onset and greater effectiveness. This award is a testament to our commitment to innovation, science, and product quality.”Launched in July 2024, Chill Drops has gained momentum through patient education and consumer testimonials highlighting their effectiveness in managing various ailments.Seniors are discovering the powerful benefits of the Chill Drops in helping to enhance their quality of life.Life Is Chill is widely recognized for its flagship product line, Chill Pills, one of Arizona’s only precision-dosed, no-sugar-added soft gels. The Nighttime Chill Pill remains a top choice for those seeking restful sleep and relaxation.With a growing focus on senior wellness, Dr. Dana Lillestol, PhD, Senior Advisor at Life Is Chill, has observed a significant increase in assisted living and 55+ communities seeking cannabis education. “The market is shifting,” says Dr. Lillestol. “We’re seeing an influx of older adults interested in learning how cannabis can enhance their quality of life.”The Future of Life Is Chill: Growth & Licensing OpportunitiesLooking ahead, Life Is Chill is actively pursuing partnerships and licensing opportunities in other states, aiming to expand its brand and bring its scientifically backed products to a broader market. “The future is bright,” says Simmons. “We’re dedicated to pioneering new nanoliposomal products that deliver real results, helping people live their best lives.”About Life Is ChillLife Is Chill is a premium cannabis brand specializing in easy-to-swallow THC soft gels and advanced bioavailable products for the cannabis industry. Formulated using hemp seed oil, Chill Pills have no sugar added, are easy to absorb and metabolize, and come in various strengths and strains, with effects ranging from highly responsive to highly relaxed. Life Is Chill is owned and operated by Ally Biotech , a science-driven company committed to advancing cannabis delivery technologies.About Ally BiotechHeadquartered in Payson, Arizona, Ally Biotech is the exclusive manufacturer and owner of the Life Is Chill brand. The company is also the exclusive licensee of the groundbreaking Lipofusiondelivery technology, a proprietary nano-liposomal innovation designed to enhance cannabinoid absorption and bioavailability. Ally Biotech’s products undergo rigorous testing for purity, potency, safety, and efficacy at third-party laboratories, ensuring a consistent and effective consumer experience with the highest quality.For more information about Life Is Chill, visit Life Is Chill. To learn more about Ally Biotech and its pioneering Lipofusiontechnology, visit Ally Biotech.

