The Guardian Group, LLC announces Psychiatrist and Qualified Medical Evaluator: Sureshbabu Kurra, MD
Dr. Sureshbabu Kurra has joined The Guardian Group with QME locations across CaliforniaSANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sureshbabu Kurra, MD, is a fellowship trained and Board Certified psychiatrist who brings over 30 years of clinical experience to his work as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME).
As a member of The Guardian Group, Dr Kurra ‘s QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:
• Concise Reporting
• Fair and Objective Analysis
• Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation
• Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based
• Timely MMI Classifications
Sureshbabu Kurra, MD has registered QME exam locations in the following cities:
• Jurupa Valley
• Citrus Heights
• Sylmar
• Chula Vista
• Indio
• San Jose
• Merced
• La Puente
• Perris
Dr. Kurra earned his medical degree at Guntur Medical College in Guntur, India and pursued residency training in Psychiatry at the Kingsborough Psychiatric Center in Brooklyn, New York. To further his expertise, he completed a fellowship in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in Piscataway, New Jersey. Dr. Kurra has also served as the Medical Director at the Family Guidance Center of Warren County and as the Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at St. Joseph's Hospital in New Jersey.
