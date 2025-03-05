Hospitals and health systems receive fake data extortion letters 

In recent days, the AHA and the FBI have received multiple reports of hospitals and health systems receiving data extortion letters delivered through the U.S. Postal Service and originating domestically. The letters mostly purport to be from the Russian ransomware group known as BianLian. The threat actors claim to have a large amount of sensitive patient health information and other personally identifiable information, and threaten to publish the data unless a ransom is paid. No proof of stolen information or contact information is offered by the actors, only a ransom demand and payment method. The AHA has engaged with recipient organizations and the FBI on this issue.



“It is highly unusual and highly unlikely that a real foreign ransomware group would send hard copy letters through the USPS,” said John Riggi, AHA national advisor for cybersecurity and risk. “I have personally reviewed the letters and discussed the situation with some of the victim organizations and the FBI. The consensus reached was that these extortion attempts were most likely hoaxes. If a health care organization receives such a letter it is recommended that they contact their local FBI office and have a report filed with the agency. It is also recommended that the letter and accompanying envelope be handled minimally and preserved in a larger paper envelope for possible fingerprint and forensic examination by law enforcement. Further information on this issue is forthcoming by FBI.”

For more information on this or other cyber and risk issues, contact Riggi at jriggi@aha.org. For the latest cyber and risk resources and threat intelligence, visit aha.org/cybersecurity.