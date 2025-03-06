The Guardian Group, LLC announces Psychiatrist and Qualified Medical Evaluator: Dennis Sorta, MD

Dr. Dennis Sorta has joined The Guardian Group with QME locations across California in the specialty of Psychiatry

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dennis Sorta , MD, QME, is a board-certified psychiatrist with extensive experience in treating conditions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, ADHD, OCD, insomnia, and trauma-related disorders.As a member of The Guardian Group , Dr. Sorta’s QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:• Concise Reporting• Fair and Objective Analysis• Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation• Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based• Timely MMI ClassificationsDr. Sorta has registered QME exam locations in the following cities:• Jurupa Valley• Citrus Heights• Sylmar• Victorville• Chula Vista• Indio• San Jose• Merced• La Puente• PerrisHe earned his bachelor's degree, medical degree, and psychiatric residency from the University of Washington School of Medicine where he graduated with honors. He is a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and has also made numerous contributions to medical research in the last decade.Dr. Sorta is currently in clinical practice as a psychiatrist for Psychiatric Alternatives and Wellness Center. He also works as a telemedicine psychiatrist with Valera Health.

