Local Artists to Design New Old School Square Logo and Public to Choose the Winner!

Old School Square Cornell Art Museum The Vintage Gym Crest Theater - Creative Arts School

Delray DDA and City of Delray Beach Invite Local Artists to Design a New Logo for the Cultural Landmark

Through this initiative, we’re inviting artists to reimagine the OSS brand with a fresh, watercolor-inspired logo that reflects its past while embracing a vibrant and innovative future.” — Laura Simon, Exec. Director, Delray Beach DDA

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Old School Square is calling on local artists to help shape the future of the cultural arts center’s brand. As part of its “A Legacy Through Local Art” initiative, the Delray DDA and the City of Delray Beach are inviting artists to create a watercolor illustration that represents Old School Square and will be used to design a new logo for the historical campus that includes the Cornell Art Museum, Crest Theatre, Creative Arts School, The Amphitheatre, and The Vintage Gym.The initiative officially launches today, March 6, 2025, with an open Call to Artists. Submissions will be accepted through April 9, 2025, at 12 p.m. Finalists will be announced April 16, followed by a three-week public voting period, culminating in the winner’s reveal on May 12. The new logos will be unveiled in late Summer 2025.“This is the community’s Old School Square. Our music lovers come to the concerts at the Amphitheatre, our children play in the park, our art enthusiasts explore the exhibitions at the Cornell Art Museum and take classes at the Creative Arts School, and our couples get married in the Vintage Gym. As some of these buildings turn 100 this year, I can’t think of a better way to create a new look for our historic cultural arts campus than to engage local artists and have the public choose the new logo for OUR Old School Square,” said Mayor Tom Carney, City of Delray Beach.“Old School Square has long been a cornerstone of Delray Beach’s cultural and historic identity,” said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray DDA. “Through this initiative, we’re inviting artists to reimagine the OSS brand with a fresh, watercolor-inspired logo that reflects its past while embracing a vibrant and innovative future. We can’t wait to see what is created!”How “A Legacy Through Local Art” initiative works:• Artists will submit an original watercolor illustration that embodies the essence of Old School Square• A selection committee will choose the finalists, and the public will vote to select the final design.• The winning artist will create a family of logos for each venue within the campus: Cornell Art Museum, Crest Theatre/Creative Arts School, The Amphitheatre, and The Vintage Gym.Compensation and recognition:• The selected artist will receive $5,000 for the entire project; a feature in the Spotlight Gallery at the Cornell Art Museum; branding exposure across Old School Square’s marketing, media, and outreach; and special recognition at the Summer 2025 unveiling event.For a full submission guidelines, including criteria and color palette details, please visit: https://www.eventeny.com/events/call-to-artists-old-school-square-logo-18720/ About Old School SquareOld School Square is a historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square’s mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor Amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Learn more at https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.