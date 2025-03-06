CONVERGE 360 ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF ITS INAUGURAL IT PRODUCT AWARD PROGRAM

Converge360, a leading B2B media and marketing solutions provider, is excited to announce the Enterprise IT Product of the Year award winners.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Converge360 , a leading B2B media and marketing solutions provider and the #1 provider of AI news, training and education, a division of 1105 Media Inc., is excited to announce the 2025 Enterprise IT Product of the Year award winners.From the editors of Redmond Magazine, Virtualization & Cloud Review, MedCloudInsider and Pure AI, the Enterprise IT Product of the Year award program was founded to highlight the top products in the enterprise, focusing on cloud, networking, artificial intelligence, healthcare and more.“Businesses are facing a raft of challenges, from economic uncertainty to IT staff shortages to AI-driven disruption,” said Editorial Director Gladys Rama. “The winners of our 2025 Enterprise IT Product of the Year awards are uniquely positioned to help businesses navigate these minefields by delivering cutting-edge and comprehensive solutions that keep their customers resilient and ahead of the curve.”All winning products will receive recognition in eNewsletters, marketing and promotions from Redmond Magazine, Virtualization & Cloud Review, MedCloudInsider and Pure AI, and inclusion in a special winners section on each brand’s website.The 2025 Award WinnersAI for DevOpsGitLab, GitLabAI-Driven Predictive Analytics & Decision Support ToolsGrail, DynatraceAI-Powered Security SolutionsCortex XDR, Palo Alto NetworksCloud and Virtualization Performance ManagementNetdata, NetdataCloud Management and Automation PlatformsCloudBlue’s Monetization Platform, Ingram Micro CloudBlueCloud-Native Application Development PlatformsOutSystems, OutSystemsComprehensive Cloud Security & Compliance Solutions365 Total Protection, HornetsecurityDisaster Recovery for Virtualized EnvironmentsDataProtect, CohesityEntra ID/Active Directory Backup and RecoveryCayosoft Guardian, CayosoftExchange Server Management and MigrationMigrator Pro for Exchange, QuestHealth Data Interoperability PlatformProgress MOVEit, ProgressMachine Learning PlatformsApplication Allowlisting, ThreatLockerMicrosoft 365 Backup and RecoveryCyber Protect, AcronisMicrosoft 365 Governance and Policy EnforcementAuditor, NetwrixMulticloud Orchestration & Management SolutionsAnsible Automation Platform, Red HatNatural Language Processing (NLP) ToolsspaCy, spaCyScalable Hyper-Converged Infrastructure for Modern WorkloadsScale Computing Fleet Manager (SC//FleetManager), ZAG Communications for Scale ComputingVirtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) SolutionsDizzion, DizzionWindows/Windows Server Patch ManagementPatch for Endpoint Manager, Ivanti###About Converge360For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.

