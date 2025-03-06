CONVERGE 360 ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF ITS INAUGURAL IT PRODUCT AWARD PROGRAM
Converge360, a leading B2B media and marketing solutions provider, is excited to announce the Enterprise IT Product of the Year award winners.WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Converge360, a leading B2B media and marketing solutions provider and the #1 provider of AI news, training and education, a division of 1105 Media Inc., is excited to announce the 2025 Enterprise IT Product of the Year award winners.
From the editors of Redmond Magazine, Virtualization & Cloud Review, MedCloudInsider and Pure AI, the Enterprise IT Product of the Year award program was founded to highlight the top products in the enterprise, focusing on cloud, networking, artificial intelligence, healthcare and more.
“Businesses are facing a raft of challenges, from economic uncertainty to IT staff shortages to AI-driven disruption,” said Editorial Director Gladys Rama. “The winners of our 2025 Enterprise IT Product of the Year awards are uniquely positioned to help businesses navigate these minefields by delivering cutting-edge and comprehensive solutions that keep their customers resilient and ahead of the curve.”
The 2025 Award Winners
AI for DevOps
GitLab, GitLab
AI-Driven Predictive Analytics & Decision Support Tools
Grail, Dynatrace
AI-Powered Security Solutions
Cortex XDR, Palo Alto Networks
Cloud and Virtualization Performance Management
Netdata, Netdata
Cloud Management and Automation Platforms
CloudBlue’s Monetization Platform, Ingram Micro CloudBlue
Cloud-Native Application Development Platforms
OutSystems, OutSystems
Comprehensive Cloud Security & Compliance Solutions
365 Total Protection, Hornetsecurity
Disaster Recovery for Virtualized Environments
DataProtect, Cohesity
Entra ID/Active Directory Backup and Recovery
Cayosoft Guardian, Cayosoft
Exchange Server Management and Migration
Migrator Pro for Exchange, Quest
Health Data Interoperability Platform
Progress MOVEit, Progress
Machine Learning Platforms
Application Allowlisting, ThreatLocker
Microsoft 365 Backup and Recovery
Cyber Protect, Acronis
Microsoft 365 Governance and Policy Enforcement
Auditor, Netwrix
Multicloud Orchestration & Management Solutions
Ansible Automation Platform, Red Hat
Natural Language Processing (NLP) Tools
spaCy, spaCy
Scalable Hyper-Converged Infrastructure for Modern Workloads
Scale Computing Fleet Manager (SC//FleetManager), ZAG Communications for Scale Computing
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Solutions
Dizzion, Dizzion
Windows/Windows Server Patch Management
Patch for Endpoint Manager, Ivanti
About Converge360
For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.
