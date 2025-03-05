Sportime Pickleball Makes New Jersey Debut with 12-Court Facility in Englewood, New Jersey

Expansion into New Jersey represents Sportime Pickleball’s first facility outside of New York State

ENGLEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sportime Pickleball is elevating the pickleball experience in New Jersey with the grand opening of its Englewood location on Saturday, March 8. This state-of-the-art facility is designed for competitive and social play for players of all ages and abilities. Featuring 12 dedicated, climate-controlled courts across two interconnected buildings, and conveniently located off Route 4 West, one of Bergen County’s most traveled highways, Sportime Pickleball Englewood is more than just a playing space; the facility is designed to deliver a best-in-class experience, including courtside lounges, changing rooms with showers, a pro shop, and a large party room with court viewing.Through exclusive Platinum Partnerships with Joola, Selkirk, and Diadem, players will have access to cutting-edge gear and exclusive events that will elevate play and educate guests about the latest pickleball equipment and technology. Sportime Pickleball Englewood will also bring employment opportunities to the local community by creating full- and part-time jobs in management, coaching, client support, hospitality, and maintenance.As part of its grand opening celebration, Sportime Pickleball Englewood will host a Demo Day from 11 am to 1 pm on Sunday, March 15, 2025. The event is sponsored by Diadem Pickleball, a leading provider of pickleball equipment and apparel.Although existing Sportime clubs already offer 70 dedicated and hybrid pickleball courts, the Englewood facility is its first in New Jersey, and, along with another new Sportime Pickleball site in Westbury, NY, is one of two dedicated Sportime Pickleball clubs that are opening their doors on March 8th, offering 25 indoor courts between them. March 8th is the official launch of Sportime Pickleball’s ambitious commitment to build more than 15 dedicated pickleball clubs in the tri-state area, offering more than 200 courts by spring 2031. Near-term plans include three sites already under construction, all scheduled to open by fall of 2025, in Yorktown Heights and Armonk, NY, and in Wayne, NJ. Sportime Pickleball is committed to becoming the leading pickleball provider in the Northeast, as its parent company, Sportime Clubs, is for tennis.“We are delighted to be bringing Sportime Pickleball to New Jersey and we have received an incredibly warm welcome from the Englewood community,” said Claude Okin, President and CEO of Sportime. “We are confident that our premier facility, offering state-of-the-art courts, premium amenities, and an unparalleled playing experience, will be the destination of choice for pickleball players of all levels and abilities in the Bergen County region, and beyond. We are committed to making this facility a vibrant, family-friendly community hub, where players of all levels can train, compete, and connect.”Pickleball continues to be the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., and Sportime is at the forefront of this movement, opening world-class clubs that provide an elite player experience. In addition to their Englewood facility, the company is preparing for the opening of additional facilities in Westbury, NY (13 courts) Wayne, NJ (18 courts), Yorktown Heights (12 courts), and Armonk (11 courts).Pickleball’s social aspect is especially critical nowadays. As noted in numerous studies , recreational sports can assist in diminishing the current epidemic of loneliness.“Pickleball is an effective way to build community and develop important societal bonds,” commented Joe Siegel, Sportime Pickleball’s Managing Director. “It’s an opportunity to break out of the winter doldrums, get in some good exercise, and escape everyday pressures while having fun with old and new friends.” Siegel noted that the Englewood facility will offer drop-in play, instructional clinics, leagues, and year-round social events, and that the Sportime Englewood team is actively collaborating with local community organizations, youth organizations, schools, camps, and senior living communities to expand access to pickleball and ensure that players of all ages can enjoy the sport. “Our doors are open to everyone, whether they are new to the sport or are seasoned players,” Siegel noted.For more information on Sportime Pickleball Englewood, visit https://www.sportimepickleball.com/ew About Sportime PickleballSportime Pickleball, a division of Sportime Clubs, the largest operator of tennis clubs in the greater New York area, will operate dedicated pickleball clubs in the Tri-State area and beyond, with the goal of becoming the leading pickleball club operator in the Northeast. Sportime Clubs will leverage Sportime’s existing infrastructure, management capacity, programming expertise, and a player database of more than 70,000 active members/players. Each Sportime Pickleball location will feature 10-20 indoor, state-of-the-art, pickleball courts that will be available for social and competitive open-play sessions, court-time rentals, tournaments, clinics, instruction, and more. Some locations will also feature restaurant and event spaces, which will be operated by food and beverage partners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.